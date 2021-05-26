Construction scheduled to start next year
Planning began back in 2018, and the necessary application to Potomac Edison to use energy from the farm’s array of solar panels to power the grid is now in the 3rd and final stage of approval, said Anna Gerrits, a senior manager with Galehead Development, the Boston-based firm specializing in renewable energy projects that is responsible for the project.
Gerrits and an associate, Nick Gates, made their presentation in a conference call during the meeting.
Galehead had first approached the Development Authority with plans for the project in 2018, but plans have been slowed due to Covid-19 issues during the past year and a half, Gerrits said.
The company expects to begin applying for the necessary permits from the state Public Service Commission next month.
Dubbed the “Capon Bridge Solar Project” by Galehead, the solar farm will be an array of solar panels stationed on 80 acres of privately owned land. Gerrits said the company plans to invest $15 million to $20 million in the project, and construction will take 18 months to 2 years.
When board Chair Greg Bohrer asked about experiences with other solar projects in West Virginia, Gates mentioned plans to build a large solar farm in Jefferson County, along with Berkeley County’s Bedington Energy Project, turning the former Dupont Potomac River Works facility in Bedington into a $100 million solar electricity production facility.
Neither is a Galehead Development project, but Gates reported that Galehead has been responsible for 8 gigawatts of green power projects across the country,
Asked about the number of jobs the solar farm would create, Gates conceded there would not be many jobs created in the long run. However, there would be a greater impact during the construction period, when numerous workers would be needed, including some skilled workers like electricians.
Executive Director Eileen Johnson pointed out that while green energy projects like the solar farm may not have a direct effect on job creation and the economy, they tend to bring a lot of new projects along with them. Some projects are required to locate in areas with green energy.
Beyond that, the benefit to the county could be largely in the project’s contribution to the tax base. The land on which the solar farm is located will remain the property of the original owner, though Galehead will reimburse his property taxes.
The equipment making the solar array is another matter — it would be taxable, Gates said, though he was still familiarizing himself with the state tax code and could not estimate how much the county would be able to collect.
Gerrits acknowledged that when they first approached the Development Authority back in 2018, questions had been asked about the project’s longevity and about what would happen to the equipment when the project winds down.
She said they expect the solar farm to last 30 to 40 years, and decommissioning is part of the agreement Galehead has made with the property owner. There are recycling plans for all the project’s equipment.
Gates also expressed interest in hearing about community values, and how the developers could make an impact on the broader community.
Johnson said final approval of such development projects must come from the County Commissioners, none of whom were present last week.
