ROMNEY — For some, it may feel like the summer has just started, but in reality, the first day of school is barreling closer and closer.
The 1st day of school is Aug. 21, and Stuff the Bus is returning to Hampshire County to help families here have access to school supplies for students. Scheduled for Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., this year’s event is the 7th year of the countywide supplies initiative.
Coordinated by Ruritan clubs here, buses will be parked in 5 different locations to make it easy for families to stop in and get what they need.
Stuff the Bus locations around Hampshire County are: Capon Bridge’s Dollar General; Augusta’s Dollar General; Slanesville’s Dollar General; Romney, at both the Family Dollar across from Southern States and the Family Dollar next to Food Lion; Springfield’s Dollar General.
For some families, it can be difficult to buy all of the necessary supplies needed for the classrooms, and the Stuff the Bus campaign ensures that the 1st day of school isn’t any more stressful than it already is – helping kids feel confident as they walk through the school doors.
Folks can donate school supplies to the bus locations for the families that need them. Examples of school supplies that are needed are: pencils, pens, paper, backpacks, hand sanitizer, crayons, tissues, folders, glue, etc. Cash donations will also be accepted.
