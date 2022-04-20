School board race sees 7 candidates
A seasoned service personnel veteran. A passionate high school parent. A community-minded house cleaner and an incumbent farmer itching for excellence in Hampshire County Schools.
Those are just a few words to describe the lineup for the May primary’s school board election. The ballot will see 7 candidates: Ed Morgan (the incumbent), Corena Mongold, Kim Poland, Jeff Stambler, Kathy Jeffreys, Johnny Duncan and Clarke Morgret.
Probably the hottest topic when it comes to the school system this year is the construction of 3 new schools in the not-so-distant future. In fact, construction has already begun at Capon Bridge Elementary for their new gymnasium, and the candidates sounded off about what the board needs to do to keep the momentum, excitement and communication flowing in the community.
Transparency, transparency, transparency. That was most of the candidates’ refrains, echoing the board’s need to keep communication channels open with the public.
Poland, who has worked in Hampshire County schools since 1996 and is the current head of the county’ Service Personnel Association, cited “honest, open, accurate communication” as a must for the board, adding, “We need the community to not just speculate.” She plans to use her knowledge of school law and the inner workings of Hampshire County schools if elected.
Jeffreys, who used to work at Miller’s Market and is currently a house cleaner, echoed Poland’s sentiment, commenting, “I think right now, everyone’s in the dark as to what the school board’s plans are, so I think education about their plans would take top priority.”
Stambler had the same view as Jeffreys, emphasizing that right now, there’s a “disconnect” between the board and the rest of the county, and that he feels that, “people have to dig and pry and try to figure it out themselves.”
Morgan, who owns Quicken Farms in Augusta, said engagement with the public is key, but his experience will be a boon to the county if elected with these new schools on the horizon.
“I’ve been there 4 years. I understand the process. We still have a lot more work to do,” he said. “We have 3 new schools to build; I think we need to have someone (on the board) to be able to lead that group.”
Green Spring’s Mongold currently works for IBM and has experience with budgeting, forecasting and finances, and she said she hopes to offer that experience should she be elected. Her main goal looking ahead is to defend “the American family,” she said.
“When I look at the things that are going on around us, I always thought that would never happen here,” she said. “It may still never, but it’s closer.” She cited attacks on families in curriculum and Critical Race Theory as 2 threats she hopes to thwart if elected.
She added that schools are seeing changes in this area and beyond, “and it’s not a good change, not all of it.”
Jeffreys and Stambler are both community and family-focused; Stambler’s perspective as a parent can offer a little new insight, he said.
“I understand the plight of every parent in the county, the disconnect they feel from leadership…hopefully when elected, I can bridge that gap, to where we bring the family back into the leadership position,” he explained. “I believe that’s where they should be.”
Morgret and Duncan are also both parents of students in Hampshire County schools, but neither was available for comment this week.
The schools here need to feel like a family, Jeffreys said, pointing out that improved morale on the staff, student and families’ parts could go a long way.
As far as the board’s current relationship to the community, she observed, “you kinda get this feeling it’s ‘us versus them.’”
Each candidate had their own take on how exactly the schools could improve here, and Poland and Morgan both highlighted the need to push students and staff for excellence, but also “embrace” them, Morgan said.
The incumbent said his 2 main goals are to improve the compensation packages for the schools’ staff, and to also improve the quality of the education within those schools.
“We need to take care of our own a little better,” he said.
Poland, who is retiring this year, said her experience in the schools would be fresh in her mind if she was elected to the board, saying, “I know what some of the complaints are, and I know the good things going on.”
Stambler added that supporting staff is also a good way to both improve morale and see achievement in the classrooms.
As far as preparing students for graduation, Mongold said that a little bit of basic knowledge can go a long way.
“(Students) need to know common skills after they graduate,” she said. “Not everyone’s going to college, not everyone’s going to trade school, but we need to have options for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.