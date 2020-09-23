Hampshire County’s 2nd drive-through flu vaccinations are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.
The session will run from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Romney Middle School parking lot. Bring an insurance card and photo ID. Uninsured people can pay $26 for a shot or $19.85 for children by cash or check.
Flu shots will be given this Thursday, Sept. 24, at a 4-6 p.m. drive-through clinic outside Capon Bridge Elementary School.
Same rules on ID, insurance and payment apply.
* * *
* * *
The Romney Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout town in a couple of weeks.
Flushing should begin Sept. 28 and end by Oct. 9, taking off Sunday, Oct. 4.
When hydrants are flushed, discoloration of the water occurs. The discoloration and turbulent water are in no way harmful to your health.
Residents should check both hot and cold water for discoloration before doing any laundry or dishwashing. If water is discolored, house lines should be flushed through all available spigots until the water runs clear again.
* * *
The Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association will resume in-person meetings next year.
The group had been meeting on the 3rd Thursday of the month in Romney until the pandemic shut down groups in March.
The Bank of Romney told the beekeepers they would not be able to meet at the bank’s community building through the rest of 2020.
Representative Kirby Vining said the club is trying to hold virtual meetings online.
* * *
E A Hawse Health Center in Baker is receiving $99,995 in pandemic funding from the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the grant last week. It comes from HHS’s Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts program.
* * *
The state of West Virginia has decided to skip the payroll tax deferral program that President Trump has authorized by an executive order.
More than 500 people in Hampshire County are on the state payroll.
The plan defers payroll taxes (Social Security and Medicare) from Sept. 1 through the end of the year, then requires employers to double them from Jan. 1 to April 30 next year to catch up.
* * *
Each veterans organization in the state will receive a $5,000 grant from the state to help replace funds lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the awards, totaling just shy of $1.4 million, on Friday.
* * *
The Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, which is actually in West Virginia, has been awarded a $4.1 million federal grant to assist in upgrades to the runway and surrounding infrastructure.
The multi-year project at the airport will cost more than $30 million when complete. In addition to runway upgrades, the project is expected to include the construction of a business park adjacent to the facility.
* * *
The average price of a gallon of gas in West Virginia was unchanged last week.
Sunday’s average of $2.18 a gallon in gasbuddy.com’s daily survey was 6 cents higher than a month ago, but 41.3 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average of $2.16 was down 0.5 cents in a week, 1.7 cents in a month and 49.7 cents in a year.
