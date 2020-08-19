Two stretches of U.S. 50 in Hampshire County will be upgraded as part of a $50 million program the state announced last week.
Gov. Jim Justice is extending the Medical Access Roads Program to all 55 counties from funding West Virginia received from the federal government in the CARES Act.
The program is “to improve access to medical facilities for citizens,” a press release from the Division of Highways said.
The Hampshire projects are on the 2 longest stretches of 3-lane road in the county – up South Branch Mountain east of Romney leading to Mt. Top and the western side of Cooper Mountain between Hanging Rock and Loom.
The projects focus heavily on paving, drainage, slips slides and any other issue that may impede emergency personnel responding to calls, Justice said.
DOH’s description of both Hampshire projects identify 4-inch base/edge repairs, 2-inch skid, cleaning ditches, culverts and inlets, resurfacing roadway and climbing lanes.
It said both stretches are key because U.S. 50 is the primary route to Winchester Medical Center and rough pavement hampers response time.
“We want to correct these issues and provide ease of access to medical services for all West Virginians,” he said.
DOH consulted with local emergency medical professionals and county offices of emergency services to prioritize the projects.
Work on the selected areas will begin immediately, DOH said, and they must be completed this year.
