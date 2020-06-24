A woman is in stable condition in Pittsburgh and a North Carolina man is in jail on an attempted murder charge after a shooting Thursday night near Romney.
Laura M. Norris, 35, was life-flighted to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland and then transferred to UPMC in Pittsburgh for treatment. Police said she was shot twice.
Mitchell Frank Roberts, 34, of Boone, N.C., was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with attempted murder.
The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Thursday at a home on Peaceful Meadow Lane, which feeds into Starnes Road off Grassy Lick. The caller reported that a man had entered the residence and shot Norris before fleeing.
The suspect’s vehicle was stopped in Romney, and Roberts was arrested along with the woman driving, Amanda Pearl Hensley, 34, of Harrisonburg, Va. She was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
Deputies also arrested Phillip Joseph Joyce III, 35, of Manassas, Va., at the scene, charging him with obstructing and battery.
“We still don’t know the exact motive,” Hampshire County Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said Tuesday morning.
Roberts and Hensley both remained in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta Tuesday afternoon. Roberts has a $250,000.00 cash-only bond. Hensley is on a $20,012.00 cash-only bond.
Joyce was released from the jail on bond.
The shooting is still under investigation, and further charges may be pending. Deputies were assisted by Romney Police, the West Virginia State Police and Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. Hampshire County EMS responded to the scene along with Romney Rescue Squad and the county’s ALS 102.
Anyone with information pertaining to Thursday’s events can call the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can also be made via the sheriff’s office website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.