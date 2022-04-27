CAPON BRIDGE — The Keep the Cacapon Clean Initiative kicked off this year’s activities last Saturday with a “tree jamboree” in Capon Bridge, planting trees at 4 different sites around town.
Coming attractions will include a river cleanup in Great Cacapon on Saturday, May 7, and a guided float down the Cacapon on May 16, a Monday, as well as the Cacapon Riverfest scheduled for June 17-18 at The River House.
The tree planting began by installing a line of arborvitae behind the town’s new sewer plant that’s still under construction. Planted along the south side of the stream that runs behind Town Hall, the trees will grow to screen the plant from view of neighboring homes.
The volunteers went on to plant redbud and maple trees at Fort Edwards, along the street in front of the paved tract at the town park and at the public library. Each of the sites received 4 trees.
Shannon Delawder and Zach Norris from the Cacapon Institute were present to help with the planting.
“This kind of work is not new to us,” Norris explained. “It’s a big part of what we do.”
Shoveling, planting and mulching along with Delawder and Norris were Glenn Archer, Bryan Edwards, Bryan’s son Blake, Dorothy Kengla, Friends of the Cacapon President Tim Reese, Fort Edwards Foundation President Dale Shaffer, and Capon Bridge Mayor Laura Turner.
Norris gave the assembled volunteers instructions, beginning with digging a hole deep enough so the root ball sits just above ground, telling them it is better for the tree to sit too high than too low.
This was to be followed by putting down a “mulch donut” around the tree — a whole bag of mulch for each. Norris warned the volunteers that piling the mulch into a “volcano” around the trunk is also bad for trees — and mulch donuts create a useful reservoir if the trees need watering during the summer.
The arborvitae were then surrounded by wire cages to protect them from deer, with rebar strung through the caging and firmly anchored in the ground to keep the cages from toppling over.
Later, as the maples were planted, they would add ties anchored to posts on each side of the tree, allowing about 3 inches for the trees to grow. This would help keep the trees upright, Norris explained.
The trees were donated by the Carla Hardy West Virginia Project Communitree Program, named in honor of the former Chesapeake Bay Program Manager of the West Virginia Conservation Agency, who died unexpectedly 6 years ago at the age of 44. Hardy had begun the Communitree Program in 2008.
Details on upcoming river activities can be found on the Friends of the Cacapon River website at cacaponriver.org.
Volunteers helping with the Cacapon River Cleanup on May 7 (rain date: May 14) should meet under the Route 9 green bridge in Great Cacapon. The cleanup is scheduled from 9:30 to noon and the organizers ask volunteers to bring “gloves, boots and a smile.”
More work days are planned for August.
There are just 10 slots available for the May 16 float down the Cacapon, which will take place rain or shine — on a Monday because the river guide was not available on any other day, Reese explained. Contact Upper Potomac Riverkeeper Brent Walls for more information at brent@potomacriverkeeper.org.
