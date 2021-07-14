News Notes
What lunch costs you Thursday at a spot in downtown Romney will be for you to decide, but whatever you spend will go for a good cause.
It’s a hotdog lunch, payable by a free-will offering, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn beside Taggart Hall, 91 S. High St.
Proceeds will go to help pay Billy Judy’s medical expenses as he battles multiple myeloma, a cancer that attacks plasma cells.
The meal is your choice of a hotdog or chili dog, a bag of chips, can of pop and a cookie.
Judy, a school bus driver and employee at Judy’s Mobile Homes, faces months of chemotherapy to beat the disease.
Monetary donations can be sent to Judy’s Mobile Homes, P.O. Box 312, Shanks, WV 26761. For more information, call 304-539-2273.
* * *
The Sheriff’s Kid’s Camp is taking another year off, but Sheriff Nathan Sions promises it will return in 2022.
The camp was canceled last year amid the Covid-19 outbreak. This year restrictions are easing, but the new building at Hampshire Park isn’t complete.
“We look forward to getting back to the camp next year,” Sions said.
* * *
Romney Town Council’s monthly meeting has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. next Monday, July 19. It normally would have been held 2 days ago, July 12.
* * *
Covid-19 numbers remain fairly positive in Hampshire County.
However, the infection rate and positivity rate both rose over the last week even though they remained in the green status on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
Seven new cases were reported here over the 7 days ending Monday out of 186 people tested. Vaccinations remain just shy of 40 percent of the people age 12 or older.
* * *
Safe Haven Tabernacle, 125 N. Charlevoix Place in Romney, will stage “Love your Neighbor Day” starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, with household items to give away, free carwashes and food and goodies.
Visitors will find a hotdog stand and a playground for the kids. Other giveaway items including camping goods, toys, books and furniture.
Donations will be accepted to pay for shipping costs for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox ministry.
Rain date is July 31.
* * *
The Hampshire County Association of Retired School Employees will conduct their annual tour of 1-room schools again on Monday, Aug. 2.
The group will be visiting sites in the Romney area – Hannas, Cleveland, Shady Grove, Davey, High View and Willow Tree.
Anyone who would like to join the group show up at 8 a.m. on at the east end of the Food Lion parking lot. Dress comfortably and bring water, an umbrella and bug spray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.