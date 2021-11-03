KEYSER — Gone, but not forgotten, the great Hank Williams Sr. is remembered and celebrated in a Highland Arts Unlimited concert Friday.
Hailing from West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee, the Hank Williams Tribute Band will perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday (Nov. 5) in the Church-McKee Arts Center at Potomac State College.
John Lilly, of Charleston and Rob McNurlin, originally from Ashland, Ky., performed their 1st Hank Williams tribute show on New Year’s Eve 2002 in Princeton to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Williams’ death in Oak Hill.
Williams died in the back seat of his Cadillac en route to a 1952 New Year’s Eve show in Charleston and a 1953 New Year’s Day show in Canton, Ohio.
Lilly and McNurlin, along with fiddler Buddy Griffin, played that 1st show to an audience of about 25. Since then, the band’s lineup has changed and crowds have grown.
Friday’s show will feature guitarists Ron Sowell and Ritchie Collins, fiddler Georgia Lilly, steel guitarist Karl Smakula, drummer Ammed Solomon, and bassist Nick Blake.
The show includes classics such as “Jambalaya,” “Lovesick Blues” and “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” to hidden gems like “Pictures from Life’s Other Side,” “Log Train” and “Pan American.”
Masks are required for the performance. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance from Anderson’s Corner in Romney or online www.eventbrite.com.
Admission is free to Highland Arts Unlimited members and Potomac State College students. Students under 18 are admitted free, as are young children with a paying adult.
For tickets and information, call 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465. o
