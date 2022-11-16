Darren Thorne was at home on Election Night, watching the numbers roll in that secured him a seat in the House of Delegates for District 89.
“We just stayed at home and took it all in,” the Republican candidate said about the Nov. 8 election, which, as the precinct totals were tallied, showed Thorne surging ahead of his opponent, Independent Rob Wolford, from the jump. When the first 10 precinct numbers were reported at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Thorne had collected 1,782 votes while Wolford had only gathered 627.
As the night went on, numbers in Thorne’s favor kept trickling in, until all 25 precincts had reported their unofficial totals. Thorne took a 74.83 percent majority (3,103 votes) against Wolford, who ended the night with 1,032 votes (24.89 percent) in Hampshire County.
“We got through it, and I’m glad it’s over,” Thorne said Monday about his stressful election season. “It went good. It was stressful, just being honest, and it was something I’ve never done before. It was all new and I was in the learning curve.”
Campaigning isn’t his strong suit, he admitted, but pointed out that he’s looking forward to getting to work.
He added that it was “humbling” to see the election turn out the way it did.
“I’d like everyone to know I appreciate their vote and support,” he said, and in a video he posted on Facebook prior to Election Day, added, “I never would have thought that I could ever have this much support.”
Hampshire County saw 2 delegate races during the general election – and Thorne and Wolford’s District 89 race was the only contested one. Rick Hillenbrand ran unopposed in the 88th district, and he received 1,785 votes.
Other uncontested races included those of the positions of Circuit Clerk and County Clerk. Republican Sonja Embrey secured another term as Circuit Clerk after receiving 5,607 votes in the general election, and Republican Eric Strite maintained his title of County Clerk with 5,689 votes.
Delray’s Robin Mills ran against Charles Trump IV in the 15th senatorial district race, and Trump took a massive lead early, ending the night with 79 percent of the vote (4,737 votes total), while the progressive Mills collected 1,249 votes (20.83 percent).
Mills said he wasn’t surprised he didn’t win the race, but is glad that the campaign trail is over.
“I really care about these issues,” he said, adding that he was discouraged in January when no one had filed to run against Trump. “It is what it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.