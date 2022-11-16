Darren Thorne

Darren Thorne was at home on Election Night, watching the numbers roll in that secured him a seat in the House of Delegates for District 89.

“We just stayed at home and took it all in,” the Republican candidate said about the Nov. 8 election, which, as the precinct totals were tallied, showed Thorne surging ahead of his opponent, Independent Rob Wolford, from the jump. When the first 10 precinct numbers were reported at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Thorne had collected 1,782 votes while Wolford had only gathered 627.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.