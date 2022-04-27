ROMNEY — The “Raise the Roof” fundraiser for the state barn on Depot Street brought the house down Friday night.
The jam-packed, ticketed event at the Bottling Works in Romney on Friday evening brought out folks from all over the county and beyond, all uniting to celebrate the history of the Romney barn, and share their hope for its future.
Patty Anderson, who leads the “Save the State Barn” committee and who led the organization for the slam-dunk event, said that it turned out to be “amazing.”
“The community support, it was just overwhelming,” she said. “It was awesome. It was wonderful. You could just feel everyone’s energy for the barn.”
The funds raised Friday haven’t been completely totaled yet, but by Monday afternoon, the count had soared over $34,000, with more on its way.
“We had no idea we were gonna raise that much money,” Anderson admitted. “It was just amazing.”
The event saw the sale of various auction items, with former WVU kicker Evan Staley and Autumn Fleming as the winning “celebrity bartenders” of the evening, earning the most tips. Romney historian Dan Oates showed a PowerPoint highlighting the barn’s history, and live music later on in the evening added to the event’s entertainment.
The “Raise the Roof” event aimed to get a jump on fundraising to put a new roof on the structure, which is the 1st step in the barn’s repair and restoration. Anderson said Friday’s function was the 1st of what will hopefully be many successful fundraising opportunities for the future of the Romney barn.
