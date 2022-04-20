April 12: Lisa Ann Haines, 52, of Romney was arrested for Obstructing and Destruction of Property.
April 13: Lloyd Daniel Tenney, 23, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Possession of CDS-Meth, and Fleeing on Foot.
April 16: Jason Lee Gordon, 35, of Rio was arrested for Driving Revoked, Driving Under the Influence-1st Offense, Possession of Firearm, and Obstructing.
April 16: James Justin Shanholtz, 34, of Levels was arrested for Driving Suspended, DUI-Drug, Possession of CDS-Meth, Improper Registration, and No Insurance.
April 17: Jason Michael Colon, 44, of Augusta was arrested for Driving Under the Influence-2nd Offense.
April 11-17
Total calls: 129
Alarms: 8
Animals: 6
Agency assists: 2
Basic service: 10
Burglary/fraud: 4
Civil/trespass: 1
Property destruction: 3
Security/well-being checks: 20
Domestic: 9
Drug/alcohol/OD: 2
Fights/assaults: 12
Juvenile: 1
Missing person: 1
Noise/nuisance: 7
Psychiatric/behavioral: 3
Suspicious activity: 9
Traffic: 25
Vehicle accident: 3
Warrant/process service: 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.