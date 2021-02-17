For some patients, the burden becomes too much and the journey too difficult. They halt their cancer care and hope for the best. Convenient access to cancer care is one reason that cancer mortality in West Virginia is 12% above the national average.
That is about to change for the Potomac Highlands, thanks to Grant Memorial Hospital.
Grant Memorial Hospital’s CEO Bob Milvet, has focused on cancer care since his 1st day on the job.
“When I became the CEO in August 2018, I asked ‘where do patients go for cancer care?’ As a cancer survivor, I intimately understand the trials and tribulations of the diagnosis alone.”
Learning that people had to drive long distances for care and treatments was just not acceptable to Milvet, so he began the conversation envisioning a cancer center at Grant Memorial Hospital.
This vision is soon to become a reality. On Jan. 18, Grant Memorial Hospital broke ground on a multi-phased project to bring a new oncology infusion center to the region.
The 9-patient infusion center will include its own dedicated entrance, allowing separation of the immune-compromised patients undergoing therapy from the general hospital patients and visitors, enabling life-saving cancer care to continue uninterrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic and any pandemic that may follow.
The infusion center will offer state-of-the-art services in an environment affording cancer patients an experience on-par with some of the world’s most respected cancer centers. A pharmacy will be onsite to prepare medications for patients’ specific needs.
“we are pleased to add another service at Grant Memorial Hospital with the addition of cancer care services in our community eliminating the need for patients to travel for this type of specialty care,” Tammy Kesner, chair of the Hospital’s Board of Trustees, said. “It is the desire of the Board of Trustees to ensure the families of Grant County and the surrounding areas have easy access to quality healthcare and needed services.”
The new pharmacy will be constructed in the location of the existing Special Care Unit. This unit, which is currently separated from other inpatient bedrooms, will be integrated into the existing inpatient wing with 4 new state-of-the-art patient rooms.
Relocating the Special Care Unit to the inpatient wing allows for nursing staff and doctors to operate more efficiently and collaborate more easily while improving the patient and family experience.
“Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in West Virginia, partly because of the lack of access to cutting-edge therapies. Grant Memorial Hospital's bold decision to bring these services to the Potomac Highlands will markedly increase access to services that were once hours away,” said Dr. Manuel Hernandez of Kahler Slater.
Grant Memorial Hospital partnered with Kahler Slater, an award-winning, nationally recognized architectural and planning firm to design the project. Howard Shockey and Sons of Winchester is the construction manager.
Due to Covid-19, no formal ground-breaking or public celebration was scheduled. However, a grand opening might be held in late summer or early fall when the construction is completed.
