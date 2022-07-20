More than 2,000 households and businesses lost electricity at the height of the storm — yet Romney only saw some rain and 8 miles north Springfield had none.
“It was just amazing,” Brian “Tad” Malcolm, the director of Hampshire County’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management office said a few days later.
On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed the 2 twisters and called the bulk of the storm a macro-burst.
“This was an unusually powerful thunderstorm and intensified rapidly given the environment,” said Aubrey Urbanowicz, chief meteorologist at WHSV, Channel 3 in Harrisonburg, Va. She’s been with the Shenandoah Valley station for 12 years.
Urbanowicz said initial forecasts of 70 mph winds were upgraded to 80 mph and 2-inch hail at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday (July 12). The storm was labeled “destructive.”
And destructive it proved to be, beyond expectations.
The National Weather Service said it swept into Hampshire County around Purgitsville shortly after 3:30 p.m., lifted over Nathaniel and Short mountains and exited eastward from the Yellow Spring-Capon Springs area barely 40 minutes later, cutting a 23-mile long, 9-mile wide swath of tree, crop and property damage.
“Mountains can actually enhance rotation in some cases,” Urbanowicz noted.
Tuesday’s was such a case.
The worst of the worst was along the South Branch, around Kirby and in Delray.
At Arnold Farm
Preparations for Hampshire County’s 1st-ever Farm Crawl were well underway at Arnold Farm on River Road Tuesday afternoon when the storm hit.
The National Weather Service says the rotating winds became a minute-long, low-grade tornado that ran 4/10ths of a mile long, 30 yards wide across the farm.
An open-faced barn was destroyed, its roof lifted and hurled into the top of a silo. Part of another barn’s roof was dislodged, and the roof on the farmhouse was peeled up.
Barely a half-mile away, a copse of trees escaped any damage, but a 4-mile stretch running south had tree damage and leveled cornfields.
Trina Cox, who was helping prepare for the farm crawl, was caught by the quick-developing storm at one of the barns. She hid in a tractor’s wheel well.
“At the time I didn’t know what it was, but all I could hear was crunching and crackling. I was in there praying, ‘God let it stop’,” she said.
“I could see the roof start to peel back and then it was waiting, waiting, waiting and not sure of what I was going to see when I came out.”
In Kirby
Once the storm lifted over Nathaniel Mountain, it ripped through the Grassy Lick and Kirby area.
The National Weather Service said tree damage throughout the valley was “most impressive” just north of Kirby where several trees were either snapped or uprooted and stripped of leaves by the hail.
The weather service cited golf ball-sized hail near Hampshire Gas that damaged several vehicles there. Hampshire Gas’s weather station failed in the storm, but a nearby weather station recorded the 102-mph gust.
And Eric Hott said the hailstones pelting his farm weren’t globular.
“They came flying out like saucers, 2 or 3 inches across, with serrated edges,” he said — edges that cut his tomatoes down.
In Delray
The North River Valley, east of Short Mountain, was next, from Delray 5 miles south to Rio.
The subdivision along Wild Dog Pass and Buck Run, about a mile and a half south of Delray, was hardest hit, the National Weather Service said.
There, mostly straight-line winds and more 2-inch hail snapped and uprooted trees. Some fell on buildings and vehicles; others blocked roads and broke power poles.
“Some of the hollows we went up there, 2 or 3 telephone poles in a row broke off and lines were hanging down over the road,” Malcolm said.
But, the National Weather Service said, one property was the site of the 2nd tornado of the day. Like at Arnold Farm in Glebe, it lasted only a minute, covering a quarter mile, 50 yards wide,
“One lady told me, ‘I saw it bounce down the hollow and across the creek,’” Malcolm said.
One house south of Wild Dog Pass had a load-bearing pillar blown out. A trailer was thrown about 100 yards down a hill.
Up above, a strong rear inflow formed with a bookend vortex. KLWX, the National Weather Service’s radar in Sterling, Va., indicated a large area of 90- to 100-mph winds at 5,400 feet above ground level, with a few gusts of 100 to 117 mph.
Exiting Hampshire
Finally, the weather service said, the storm crossed the next ridge into the Cacapon River Valley, snapping trees in Yellow Spring, Capon Lake and Capon Springs.
The storm continued eastward, with significant damage around Wardensville, but generally lessening in intensity. The National Weather Service said it produced sporadic damage nearly all the way to the Atlantic Ocean.
Weather facts and history
The brief tornadoes were at Glebe and Delray. The Glebe tornado was classified as 0 on the EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale that meteorologists use, with winds of 40 to 72 mph. The Delray tornado rated EF-1.
They are the 1st tornadoes since a pair of F-1s touched down on June 2, 1998, at Donaldson — between Springfield and Green Spring— at 7:37 p.m. and Junction a little over 2 hours later.
Last week’s pair and 1998’s pair are the only tornadoes recorded in Hampshire County since 1950.
That 102-mph windburst in Kirby apparently shattered the county’s record for the highest wind recorded.
The record was set in Yellow Spring on Aug. 4, 2010, in the National Weather Service’s archives as 80 mph.
The service says instability from hot and humid air combined with a thunderstorm caused damaging winds that destroyed 2 mobile homes.
