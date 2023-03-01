West Virginia University’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic is bridging the gap for small, rural towns – like Romney and Capon Bridge – and contributing legal services to local governments while also providing boots-on-the-ground educational opportunities for its law students.
The clinic celebrated its 10th anniversary in December, and over that decade, they’ve provided services to more than 1,000 clinics in almost every county in West Virginia – including Hampshire.
The service the clinic offers includes support for decision-making on land and water conservation, mine reclamation, broadband Internet access, dilapidated building issues and flood recovery.
Romney and Capon Bridge Town Attorney Logan Mantz was a 2020 College of Law graduate, and the clinic played a vital role in his development. Helping local communities became a passion for him after driving to municipalities around the state.
“At a lot of places across the state, that capacity has been deteriorated because we don’t necessarily have resources to keep people trained up and filling in the new spots,” Mantz said. “We’ve noticed that a lot of local governments in the state have lost a lot of their institutional capacity over the past several decades.”
One of the biggest issues the clinic aims to address is dilapidated buildings. As many as one in 16 properties in the Mountain State are vacant or abandoned, which can cause safety concerns, decrease property values and, in general, demoralize community spirit.
Of course, Romney has seen its fair share of issues in that realm, and while Mantz was involved with the Land Use clinic, he was able to work in his home county.
“The Land Use Clinic helped the Town of Romney update its comprehensive plan, and during the process, identified the need to work on literal community cleanup efforts,” he said. “The town had widespread issues with trash, indoor furniture left outdoors, junk cars, etc., and needed to start addressing vacant and dilapidated structures. These issues are all related as they affect community well-being, public safety and economic development in similar ways.”
Romney created and implemented a Vacant Structure Registry. It then used the fees from the registry to fund a free community cleanup day in which it offered citizens free bulk trash pickup. This was done at the beginning of the town’s implementation of its new nuisance ordinance to help citizens with access to free trash collection before any tickets were written under the new ordinance.
Katherine Garvey is the clinic’s director and teaching associate professor, and she said that the WVU clinic is unique nationwide, because of the entities it represents.
The clinic has also partnered with the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, John Chambers College of Business and Economics and WVU Extension on a number of projects, providing more opportunities for students, while also using different areas of expertise to help West Virginia communities.
Groups involved from WVU include the LULC, the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative, Energy Institute, Natural Resource Analysis Center, Office of Student and Faculty Innovation, Mountain Hydrology Lab, Start Up WV, Chambers College and the BRIDGE Initiative.
