Land Use

West Virginia University’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic is bridging the gap for small, rural towns – like Romney and Capon Bridge – and contributing legal services to local governments while also providing boots-on-the-ground educational opportunities for its law students.

The clinic celebrated its 10th anniversary in December, and over that decade, they’ve provided services to more than 1,000 clinics in almost every county in West Virginia – including Hampshire.

