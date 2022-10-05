It’s almost that time of year when the gaze meets the exhilarating vastness of yellows, oranges, reds and purples.
The West Virginia Department of Tourism released the fall foliage map of the year, and Hampshire County is expected to have its peak season in mid October.
“I still want to go with mid to late October for us,” Regional Forester Bill Pownell said.
Pownell shared that while Hampshire County may not have a wide variation in elevation, folks could head to the Kirby area for a sneak peak. Because of its higher average altitude of 1519 feet — nearly double that of Capon Bridge — people can expect to see the leaves turn earlier.
But not by much, “maybe about a week,” he added.
For those who don’t mind a more extended trip to witness some early leaf peeping, “head a bit west,” Pownell hinted.
Areas like Spruce Knob in Pendleton County and Dolly Sods in Grant sit at much higher elevations; at 4,863 feet, Spruce Knob is West Virginia’s highest peak.
As far as percentages go, Pownell admitted that the prediction for it is subjective.
Pownell explained that some foresters will focus on certain trees such as maples, and if those trees are peaking, they will say it’s 100%. He doesn’t give such a high percentage because he looks at the whole mountainside and notes the green-leaved trees amongst the turning ones.
“I like to see everything changed before I say it has peaked,” he said.
“It is all up to what that person thinks is pretty,” Pownell laughed.
“When I am driving around and see a hillside and I don’t think it’s going to get any better, it’s 100% to me,” he said.
With the cooler temperatures driving people to gather around campfires, it is important to remember that colder temperatures do not stop fires from spreading.
Pownell reminds residents to be cautious now that fire-burning season is in session and to follow the WV Division of Forestry guidelines.
