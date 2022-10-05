Foliage map

2022's fall foliage map

It’s almost that time of year when the gaze meets the exhilarating vastness of yellows, oranges, reds and purples.  

The West Virginia Department of Tourism released the fall foliage map of the year, and Hampshire County is expected to have its peak season in mid October.

