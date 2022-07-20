AUGUSTA — A rural Augusta man suffered traumatic injuries to his hand in a weekend accident.
The 35-year-old who authorities could not name because of privacy rights was reported injured in a 911 call at 6:21 p.m. Saturday.
Ambulances from Augusta and the county service responded to Woodland Mountain Trail, which sits against the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area a little over 5 miles south of U.S. 50, via Ford Hill Road, Mack Road and Woodland Lane.
Augusta Fire Company also responded, setting up a landing zone for the HealthNet medical helicopter.
The helicopter was staffed by Romney native Bryan Beverage in his 1st flight into the county since joining the service in December.
The patient was flown to the Curtis National Hand Center in Baltimore for treatment.
