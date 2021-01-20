Two separate fires were determined to have been deliberately set in the early morning hours of Dec. 27. The 1st occurred at 7443 Charles Town Road and the 2nd at 3801 Charles Town Road, both in Kearneysville.
The potential witnesses were seen riding ATVs in the vicinity of the fires at the time they were set. A motor vehicle was also seen in the area, and the state fire marshal’s office has released photos of it.
The 1st fire, in a vacant structure, occurred at around 1:36 a.m. and the 2nd, also to a vacant structure, at around 1:56 a.m. During firefighting efforts on the 2nd fire, Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, was fatally injured.
If any member of the public has any information about these potential witnesses, or has any other information related to the fires, they are urged to call 800-233- 3473.
