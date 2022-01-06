Hampshire County Schools will be dismissing 2 hours early today, Jan. 6, due to the forecast of inclement weather for this evening.
Currently, Hampshire County is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. today to 3 a.m. tomorrow. Parts of western Maryland, the Shenandoah Valley and the Eastern Panhandle are expected to receive between 2 and 4 inches tonight, and in some areas, up to 6 inches.
Transportation supervisor J.W. See reminds parents to make sure someone is at their child's bus stop 2 hours early today.
