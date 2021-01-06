Residents see a little help for bills
The $600 Economic Impact Payments, as they are officially known, are generally going to help families struggling here to make ends meet amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But they’re only half the size of May’s payments.
“Six hundred dollars doesn't even pay for our groceries,” Angela Stotler said on the Review’s Facebook page.
But groceries were what several Facebook users said were on their horizon for their check.
“Two weeks worth of groceries, and that's about it,” Cynthia Staubs posted.
Technically, the payments are $600 to every person who makes less than $75,000 (or $1,200 to each married couple making less than $150,000) and $600 for each child. Adults who are dependents on another person’s tax return receive nothing.
Payments phase out until they are nothing for an individual making $87,000 or a couple making $174,000.
The stimulus was signed into law Dec. 21 by President Trump, but only after he unsuccessfully and belatedly lobbied Congress for a higher amount, $2,000. The checks were part of a $900 billion bill of aid to individuals, business and states to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
Checks started appearing in bank accounts on Dec. 29. The Internal Revenue Service, which is distributing the money, said all direct deposits should be paid by this Thursday, Jan. 7.
Direct deposits are being made for people who have online banking information on file with the IRS, either from paying taxes or from receiving stimulus payments last May.
Checks or debit cards are being mailed to other recipients.
The IRS is under a deadline: the law says all the funds have to be released by Jan. 15, Friday of next week.
People who qualify, but don’t get a check or deposit this month will be able to get the funds when they file a tax return. A special line is being built into the 1040 form.
