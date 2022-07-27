MOOREFIELD — Welding classes will be offered at the Mineral County Technical Center in Keyser this fall through Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Eastern’s Workforce Training Department has partnered with the technical center at 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive to offer evening classes starting Sept. 12.
Eastern’s welding classes are taught by Carl Rexrode of Burlington. Rexrode is a graduate of Keyser High School and the Mineral County Technical Center, and he worked as a welder for Mineral Fabrication and Machine for several years before teaching welding for the Mineral County school system. He has taught welding for Eastern since 2018.
In addition to his current work as a plant operator at Kingsford Manufacturing Company, Rexrode took over his family’s Burlington farm in 2020, representing the 5th generation of his family to farm.
“Although I love to farm,” Rexrode said, “teaching allows me to share my knowledge with students. It is with great pride that I continue to teach welding for Eastern.”
Rexrode’s classes, both at the beginning and intermediate levels, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays from Sept. 12 through Nov. 15. Both provide students with 75 hours of training and include lecture and hands-on experiences with an instructor who is a skilled welder.
Welding Fundamentals focuses on welding techniques and safety procedures, and students will be introduced to Oxyfuel cutting and shielded metal arc welding. The Fundamentals class is for new students as well as welders who want to improve their skills.
Welding Intermediate covers welding symbols and interpreting welding detail drawings, as well as techniques such as gas metal arc welding, flux core arc welding, and gas tungsten arc welding. This class is for students who already have basic welding skills or experienced welders who want to develop new skills. The Intermediate class is also American Welding Society (AWS) certification eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.