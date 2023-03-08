ROMNEY — The big-ticket item on last Tuesday’s County Commission agenda was discussion of the new schools to be built in Hampshire County – but that was far from the only agenda item to note.
Beth Reese with The River House presented some information about the success of Capon Bridge’s little-nonprofit-that-could.
She described the positive impact TRH has had on the economy on the eastern side of the county over the last five years, highlighting its role as a “participatory” arts venue.
“There’s a lot of networking that goes on,” she said. “It’s a welcoming space where participation in the arts inspires deep community connections and nourishes the life of individuals and families.”
Reese brought a couple other folks before the Commission with her to advocate for the arts in Hampshire County, including Gus Peabody, 15, who said that before TRH began five years ago, there wasn’t much for young folks to get involved in.
“It felt dull,” he said bluntly. Peabody is a fiddler, and he also commented that the venue is a really nice atmosphere to connect with others in the community.
The Commission listened to Reese’s presentation, and Commissioner Dave Cannon responded, “I can truly say you’ve made an amazing difference in the town. Thank you.”
Also at Tuesday evening’s meeting, the Commission authorized Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller to hire a paralegal for the county.
The Commission also authorized the signing of the yearly Emergency Management Preparedness Grant in the amount of $54,339.
Tad Malcolm, director of homeland security and emergency management, also pointed out that grant writer Erin Timbrook has accepted a position with another state agency, leaving a void to be filled.
She’s been doing the job since 2016, Malcolm said, and was originally hired as a grants administrator and assistant director of Hampshire County Emergency Services.
Malcolm voiced the need for an additional deputy director to be hired for HCESA.
Commission president Brian Eglinger applauded the work Timbrook has done over the last few years in the county.
“We definitely need a grants administrator; she really helped us change a lot of things in the county the last couple years. We definitely have to in some way, shape or form refill that position,” Eglinger said.
Commissioner Bob Hott emphasized that when the time comes to bring on a new grants administrator, the position should be under the Commission’s umbrella as opposed to HCESA.
