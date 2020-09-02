With all the nonsense that’s being spewed as gospel right around now, this column from 2012 bears repeating.
Last Friday I found myself over in Roane County needing to kill some time, so I settled into a corner spot at the Wendy’s on the edge of downtown Spencer, a Diet Coke in one hand and my iPad in the other.
I was so wrapped up in my web surfing and reading that I was startled when I looked up and saw an old fellow at the next table watching me. You can picture him — a bit burly, gimme cap, ruddy face.
“That thing’s gonna kill the postal system,” he said, pointing to the iPad after I had nodded to acknowledge his presence.
Now, he wanted to talk about this a whole lot more than I did, but I had sort of trapped myself in the corner, so I listened.
“If they make letters take longer to get there, more people will use that instead,” he said with a nod toward my gadget.
He’s probably right. The proposal from the postmaster general to cut costs by slowing down mail delivery obviously had him thinking, but I really wanted to get back to what I was reading more than listen to him prattle on.
Until he dropped this little bombshell:
“You know, Teddy Roosevelt started the postal system right here in West Virginia,” he told me.
Whoa. Really?
“He picked West Virginia to show that if you could deliver the mail even in the most rugged place, then you could do it anywhere.”
He said it with all sincerity and not a trace of irony. He was just telling what he knew.
Except, of course, it was all wrong.
To make sure I don’t pass along bad information, please be aware that there was mail delivery in the American colonies long before they became a nation or West Virginia became a state. Shortly after declaring independence in 1776, the Continental Congress commissioned Benjamin Franklin to establish post offices and post roads.
I looked for a kernel of fact that might have been the basis for his mangled story. Maybe airmail service started here. Sorry, but that was after Roosevelt’s presidency, in 1918, between New York City and Washington, D.C.
Now rural free delivery did start in West Virginia, but that was 10 years before Roosevelt became president and it was in some of the least rugged area of the state, Jefferson County.
I was laughing about the incident with my friend later in the day as we wound our way back toward Romney. Christmas music from some radio station played in the background.
I stopped talking to listen to the announcer introduce one of my favorites, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” only he called it “Have Yourself a Blessed Little Christmas.”
He told us that Hugh Martin had penned the tune when he faced moving his family across the country from their longtime home to take a job in New York. The melancholy sentiment became a classic.
That announcer was almost as right as my post office guy.
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” wasn’t based on Martin’s own life. It was written for a movie about a family about to pull up stakes and move to New York City for a job. Judy Garland sang it in the 1944 film, “Meet Me in St. Louis.”
As for the “Blessed” part, 57 years after he wrote the original lyrics, Martin co-wrote a religious version of the song that has been recorded by several gospel artists.
I understand that storytelling is a great tradition. I would tell you that Mark Twain once wrote, “Never let the truth stand in the way of a good story,” but that would be a tall story too. Just check Google.
Nevertheless, my chosen profession has made me hypersensitive about this stuff. Hearing gibberish passed on as gospel scares me.
I believe that both my post-office and “Merry Little Christmas” storytellers believed what they were saying was the truth. But belief, however fervent, doesn’t change facts.
Thinking Teddy Roosevelt started the postal service right here in West Virginia is on a par with thinking that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States or some of the other wacky stuff that zings around the Internet.
You can’t make this stuff up. Oh, wait — somebody did.
