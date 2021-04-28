SPRINGFIELD — A Potomac Center employee died in a head-on collision before dawn last Thursday morning.
Brian Sgaggero, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2-vehicle crash on Route 28 near Springfield Assembly of God Church.
Authorities say Sgaggero was southbound in his pickup when a northbound 2016 Chevrolet driven by Brittany N. Sears, 20, of Fort Ashby crossed the centerline and collided with his truck.
The impact sent Sgaggero’s truck over an embankment, trapping him in it as it caught fire, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities say a passerby tried unsuccessfully to free Sgaggero, who was “profoundly” entrapped.
Sears was transported to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland for treatment of her injuries, which authorities said were not life-threatening. Initial reports from the scene said that a passenger refused treatment.
Sgaggero has worked at the Potomac Center in Romney for 12 years. His family is asking that memorial donations go to the Potomac Center, c/o Kim Helmstetter, 1 Blue St., Romney, WV 26757.
“We are heartsick,” Potomac Center CEO Rick Harshbarger said. “Brian was a kind, gentle funny and talented employee. He is and will always be greatly missed.”
Visitation for Sgaggero will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday (April 29) at Scarpelli Funeral Home, 108 Virginia Ave., Cumberland. At his request, he will be cremated.
No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation by Senior Deputy Jacob Crites.
Springfield, Romney and Fort Ashby fire companies responded to the 911 call shortly before 5 a.m. along with the Springfield Rescue Squad, Hampshire County EMS and Medical Examiner Chris Guynn.
The road didn’t reopen to full traffic for nearly 3 hours.
