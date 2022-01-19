Sometimes it seems that the older I become the more I forget. Having taken more than a few blows to the head over the years, it could be that my relaxed brain is simply manifesting.
I have forgotten more than a few people, places, and things scattered along the landscape of my past. While not always a joy, on a positive note I can watch the same movie more than once for the 1st time.
There are some things that I do remember from my youth. I remember all four times I was fortunate enough to spend the night on Yosemite’s Half Dome and sit upon the diving board while contemplating thoughts best not shared.
I remember my first love, fishing with grandpa, my last trip to the principal’s office, the bus trip back from Fort Bragg I wish I had missed, hiking in Yellowstone, frog hunting with my cousins and a plethora of stories of my people.
The Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek was a treaty signed on Sept. 27, 1830, between the Chahta Nation and the United States government.
This was the 1st removal treaty carried out under the Indian Removal Act. It would be far from the last. The Chahta Nation (not the Cherokee) was the 1st to walk the now famous Trail of Tears.
The trail actually received its name when a Chahta chief was quoted as describing the trek as a “trail of tears and death.” After a journey of 600 miles, the survivors would later settle in what became the state of Oklahoma.
After forcing their relocation, the United States Government renamed the people — Choctaw for “red people”. I suppose it was fitting given the Chahta Nation originally meant “the river people”.
While not smart enough to critique the science behind the theory of genetic memory or the larger concept of generational memory, I sometimes think that as I forget much, I am inexplicably filled with memories others have lived.
I have zero idea how that works. Yet today it brings me back to Dancing Rabbit Creek.
Have you ever left everything behind? Said farewell to your sacred possessions, favorite places and the burial grounds of your fathers?
Have you ever looked up at the hills, watched the otter play, run your fingers through the cool water stream and then turned your back not knowing what the future would hold or what the place you would eventually call home would look like?
Dancing Rabbit River was such a watershed experience for many.
Twenty-one years ago I sat before a chief who spoke on behalf of many Native American people. I don’t recall his name. I don’t remember everything that he said.
What I do remember him saying near the end of his discourse between my sobs and the wailing of those around me was this: “But I forgive the white man. Even though he has caused us this pain. For if the white man had never come we would not have Jesus. And without Jesus we would be without hope.”
As I reflect upon the emotions I feel surrounding the event of Dancing Rabbit Creek, I realize watershed events come in all shapes and sizes.
I bet you have had a few yourself. Folks you have loved and lost. Careers you have worked to create and then walked away from. Places you have left never to return.
May the watershed events of your life (remembered or not) bring you to a place of peace and fulfillment. May you find consolation in the reality of Jesus and the hope of a future beyond the trauma.
This much I can say for certain. Although very different, there was life beyond Dancing Rabbit Creek and The Trail of Tears. You ponder that. o
