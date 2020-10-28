Oct. 19: Dustin Wayne McLaughlin, 24, of Fort Ashby was arrested for failure to maintain control, accidents involving damage to vehicle, and fleeing from officer.
Oct. 20: Zackary Wayne Utt, 26, of Sutton , was arrested for destruction of property, obstruction and 3 counts of harassment.
Oct. 23: Michael Wade McIntire, 41, of Clear Brook, Va., was arrested for domestic battery (4th offense), possession of heroin/marijuana, driving without a license and improper registration.
Oct. 19-25
Warrant/process service: 3
