The council accepted an estimate by Bridge Brothers to install a 50-foot single-span metal bridge for about $215,000. Other costs including attorney’s fees, a required geotechnical survey, and bank fees and interest on the loan needed to pay for the project will raise the cost to closer to $300,000.
The previous bridge collapsed a year ago, 3 years after it was closed to traffic. Since the collapse, residents of a house owned by Eric and Debbie McDonald on the far side of Dillons Run have been expected to leave their vehicles and wade through the stream to reach their home.
Back in October 2017, after the town declared the bridge unsafe and closed it, the McDonalds and Terry and Wanda Brinker, who also own property on the far side of Dillons Run, filed a lawsuit asking that the town be required to repair the bridge, which provided the only access to their properties.
The decision on the case came in the fall of 2019, when Judge Carter Williams found Capon Bridge had legally accepted responsibility for the bridge back in the 1970s and was therefore responsible for it. A few months later, the bridge collapsed into Dillons Run.
Seeking to settle the case without building a new bridge, Capon Bridge instructed the town’s lawyer to negotiate a sale of the 2 properties affected. Attempts to purchase them were unsuccessful, first because the property owners initially asked for more than the town was willing to pay, and then because they said they no longer wanted to sell.
The Town Council then discussed invoking eminent domain to seize the properties. Were they successful in acquiring the properties, the plan was to turn them into a public use area along the stream.
When the town council learned that if seizure by eminent domain were contested, a jury would be asked to determine the compensation to be given the owners, this approach was abandoned too.
Thrasher Engineering was asked to estimate replacement costs, and told the town council that the bridge lies in the 100-year flood plain and therefore requires a 50-foot span with guardrails, at an estimated cost of at least $565,000.
The town continued to seek what Mayor Laura Turner described as a “more taxpayer-friendly” solution, since any major expense would require raising taxes on Capon Bridge residents.
“Our 1st priority is to the entire town and spending every dime we have over the next 15 to 20 years to pay for a bridge that only serves 2 residents doesn't seem like the best option,” she said later.
Capon Bridge now seems to have hit on the relatively low-cost solution the town has been seeking, installing a prefabricated metal bridge across the stream. Properly maintained, it should provide access to the other side for another 50 years, the council was told.
Even this will require a bond issue and some increase in local taxes.
The mayor has asked 4 local banks to submit quotes on a loan by April 11, and a bond ordinance to finance up to $300,000 should be ready for a first reading at the Capon Bridge Town Council meeting the evening of April 13, with a possible 2nd reading April 20.
Passage of the ordinance is expected at the May 11 meeting, after which Mayor Turner said it is possible the work could be completed in as little as 4 months.
“Hopefully before winter,” the mayor said, Duff Lane should get its new bridge.
