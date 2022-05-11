1
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University is receiving $11 million in federal dollars for research on treating and slowing the progression of incurable eye diseases.
West Virginia has the 2nd-highest rate of visual disability in the U.S., according to a university news release. A visual disability is a disability that cannot be treated with corrective glasses.
University project leaders will receive 3 years of mentorship from senior scientists and experts around the country. Eight undergraduate students will participate in a vision science research program each summer.
West Virginia University is the second in the U.S. to receive a grant from the National Institutes of Health to fund a visual-sciences Center of Biomedical Research Excellence.
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia woman who owns a learning center for children with autism has been selected as the U.S. Small Business Administration small business person of the year.
Jill Scarbro-McLaury is the first person in West Virginia to receive the award, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.
Scarbro-McLaury, who is also an educator, owns Bright Futures Learning Services in Winfield.
Scarbro-McLaury was named the 2022 West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year in April.
