Where does it end?
Editor:
Years ago I purchased sandwich spread and instead of the 16 ounce jar, it was only 12 ounces.
Later bacon went from 1 pound to 12 ounces, ice cream from 1/2 gallon to 1.5 gallons, orange juice was 1/2 gallon and is now 1.6 quarts, sugar is now in 4 pound bags instead of 5.
The price is the same as we had been paying for a larger amount.
Toilet tissue was narrowed; then the cardboard cylinder was made larger giving us less paper. We all know that for years a 2"X4" board is not 2"x4".
The latest on my Medicare Claims is "Insertion of needle into vein for collection of blood sample" — $8.00 — NOT approved by Medicare. I agree — the nurse has a salary and the needle is a necessity for drawing blood. However, I have to pay that charge myself (and if one office does it, they will all start doing it).
We continue to get less for what we spend — and our income is also less. Could this be called the "Dumbing Down of America"? Where does it end?
Ruby LaFollette, Capon Bridge
