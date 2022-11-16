AUGUSTA — “Come to the Stable,” a Live Walk-Through Nativity at the fairgrounds December 10 will celebrate the true meaning of Christmas while offering families an enjoyable evening — and a chance to contribute to the construction of a multipurpose event center to replace the aging fairgrounds barns.
The Hampshire County Community Event Center group responsible for the highly successful “Day of Giving” at the fairgrounds in mid-October is planning the event, which will last from 5-9 p.m.
The walk-through Nativity will consist of scenes telling the Christmas story, though as of last Thursday’s planning meeting, the number of scenes had yet to be determined.
The Nativity scenes will be hidden by the fairgrounds buildings from the center of the grounds, where people will gather around a large bonfire and food will be offered for sale.
Plans for the Nativity scenes are still taking shape. Six or 7 church youth groups were reported to be working on staffing the scenes. The plan is for groups of about
20 to do walk-throughs, accompanied by a narrator.
Leah Kidner from the WVU Hampshire County Extension Service, who chaired the meeting, said it had taken her a month, but she now had a rental agreement for 3 camels.
Committee members have volunteered sheep and calves, and they have a commitment for the donkey needed to transport Mary on the Flight into Egypt.
They will keep costs low by charging just $1 admission, and are still working out pricing for refreshments, and perhaps a photo-op for interested families before the walk-throughs begin.
Kidner urged that the event be kept affordable for families, saying she wished it could be free, but had to remember that they were doing this to raise money to do something about the barns.
At last week’s meeting they decided on a menu for the evening that included using the fairground kitchen to make homemade hot soups (vegetable and chicken noodle) and chili, and offering hot dogs for children that will be donated by Sheetz. They will bake cornbread and cookies, and there will be coffee, soda and water to drink.
Coffee and hot chocolate will be available around the bonfire, along with cookies and ingredients for making s’mores. The group is also considering entertainment that might encourage people to linger around the bonfire — perhaps asking for groups from local churches who might be interested in singing Christmas carols.
The multipurpose center they are working to fund will allow year-round use of the fairgrounds for agricultural education and a variety of special events, as well as giving the county a shelter that could house farm animals during a flood or other disaster.
They hope to replace the old barns with a large pole barn, and add a 20-foot lean-to to house bathrooms, showers and a kitchen.
Each year when farm animals are moved into the fair barns, the FFA and 4-H members exhibiting them spend nights at the fairgrounds as well, tending to their animals. The bathrooms, showers and kitchen will serve the young people staying on the fairgrounds as well as allowing the building to be used for public events.
But first the money must be raised – and when Bryan Flanagan presented plans for the new building at a previous meeting, he said full implementation of the plans could cost close to a million dollars.
Upcoming meetings are advertised on the group’s “Hampshire County Community Event Center” Facebook page. Planning for “Come to the Stable” will continue at a meeting to be held at the fairgrounds at 6 p.m. on November 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.