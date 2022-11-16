AUGUSTA — “Come to the Stable,” a Live Walk-Through Nativity at the fairgrounds December 10 will celebrate the true meaning of Christmas while offering families an enjoyable evening — and a chance to contribute to the construction of a multipurpose event center to replace the aging fairgrounds barns.

The Hampshire County Community Event Center group responsible for the highly successful “Day of Giving” at the fairgrounds in mid-October is planning the event, which will last from 5-9 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.