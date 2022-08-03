Dirt now moving for WVSDB Admin Building demo
ROMNEY — It’s finally happening: the demolition at the WVSDB Admin Building in Romney is now underway, with contractors beginning the process Monday.
At the beginning of June, State Superintendent Clayton Burch revealed that the charred remains of the historic Romney building would be demolished and removed beginning the last week of July.
“Hopefully you are seeing boots on the ground…the contract for the demolition has started,” Burch said Tuesday morning. “They should have equipment moving in…(to) begin the process.”
Reclaim Co., a demolition contractor with locations in Fairmont and Baltimore, Md., is taking the lead on the Admin Building project, and Burch added that it should be completed within 90 days.
“They have 90 days, I think, is what the contract states to complete that work, at least for the removal and demolition,” he said. “Then, they’ll begin the process of hopefully turning it into a green space.”
Earlier this summer, Burch explained the “next steps” after Reclaim razes the burnt-out hull. After the site is cleared, site prep is up next on the docket – planning out the green space that will be added to campus there, and figuring out how to extend the schools entrance on Main Street.
The green space will include a memorial to the Admin Building, Burch said.
As far as preserving bricks from the structure, the superintendent said he wasn’t currently too sure of the process, but the contractors likely won’t begin the cleaning and abatement of the bricks onsite.
The historic landmark and its iconic pillars went up in flames on the morning of Feb. 26, in a blaze that rocked the entire community. The cause of the fire, after a 6-day investigation, was ruled as “undetermined,” because of the sheer amount of damage done by the flames.
The 1st day of instruction at the school is Aug. 22.
