MONTGOMERY — The National Guard has opened a second educational program for at-risk teenagers in southern West Virginia.
The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy South has started with an inaugural class of 72 teens, ages 16 to 18, Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement last week. The teens represent 30 counties statewide.
State funding was used to expand the program to the second site at the former Montgomery campus of the West Virginia University Institute of Technology. The academy will offer a 22-week residential program.
The program is also available for cadets or recent graduates who want to earn certifications in fields such as manufacturing, medical technician and the energy sector.
The West Virginia National Guard also operates the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. Nearly 4,700 cadets have graduated from the program with 1,700 earning their high school diplomas.
Outdoor burning limited during fire season
CHARLESTON — Fall fire season is underway in West Virginia, with limits set on outdoor burning through the end of the year.
Burning vegetative materials is limited to the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., the Division of Forestry said. Fires must be extinguished by 7 a.m.
Burning debris is the main cause of fire in West Virginia, the agency said. Violation of burning laws can result in a fine of up to $1,000.
Forest fire laws prohibit burning from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and require fires to be attended at all times, the agency said. Commercial burning permits to burn during those hours are available from local Division of Forestry offices.
Police investigate
human remains found in woods
near trail
MORGANTOWN — Authorities are trying to identify human remains found in a wooded area near an interstate overpass in West Virginia.
Two volunteers were cleaning a camp site along the Deckers Creek Rail-Trail near the Interstate 68 overpass last week when they found the remains, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Morgantown Police Department. The remains were inside of an old coke oven, police said.
Officers confirmed the remains were human, but did not find any forms of identification.
Police were investigating the circumstances around the death and trying to determine an identity. The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.
Natural gas-fired power plant project tabled for now
WELLSBURG — A company that received state approval for a loan guarantee for West Virginia’s first natural gas-fired power plant said it has stopped the project for now.
Energy Solutions Consortium of Buffalo, New York, announced in a news release last week that the project in Brooke County has been put on hold “due to changing conditions in the energy and financial markets,’’ news outlets reported.
The West Virginia Economic Development Authority approved a $5.5 million loan guarantee for the project in September.
The company’s statement said it is “evaluating alternative options to move forward.’’
The project would have brought more than 1,000 construction jobs alone to build the plant on the site of a reclaimed strip mine.
Wheeling declares racism a public health crisis
WHEELING — Officials in a northern West Virginia city have unanimously approved a resolution declaring racism a health crisis.
Social justice movements across the nation helped spark last week’s vote by the Wheeling City Council, which appears to be among the first in the state.
The resolution says the city supports proactive and meaningful efforts to improve the quality of life and equity for each resident by seeking to reverse impacts of racism. The document directs the city manager to review policies and remove any racial bias, require municipal employees to complete implicit bias training and work toward building a more diverse and inclusive workforce.
Among the goals is to “find ways to be inclusive and representative of our communities,’’ Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum said. ο
