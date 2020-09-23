Sometimes, there’s no winning for losing. When I’m in a situation like that, I procrastinate, hoping the situation will go away.
Sadly for me, they usually don’t. This is one of those times.
On one hand is the State Police. Part of their mission to serve and protect is to carry out portions of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. That’s the umbrella program that brings federal dollars into the state to aid, obviously, highway safety.
They check for child passenger seats, they conduct ATV and motorcycle safety courses.
And about once a month, they conduct DUI checkpoints.
That brings in the other hand — the friend who found himself stopped at one of those DUI checkpoints in Fort Ashby on a Thursday night in late July. (See, I told you I had been procrastinating on this.)
I think my pal understands that these checkpoints occur routinely and they serve some purpose. Otherwise, why would we be spending taxpayer dollars on them?
But 2 points sort of stuck in his craw about this checkpoint.
Why were police looking for drunks in sleepy little Fort Ashby at 7 o’clock on a Thursday night? (This might have something to do with his driving through sleepy little Fort Ashby at that time and being checked — twice — there.)
More worrisome to him, however, was why were a dozen or so State Police standing just inches from drivers, talking to them and handling documents without facemasks and gloves in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic?
“No cop is wearing a mask, breaking the executive order of Jim Justice,” he groused to me. He noted that none of the other drivers he saw had face masks on either — but hey, would you expect to need one driving your car through sleepy little Fort Ashby at 7 o’clock on a Thursday night?
Then there were the Breathalyzer tests, a perfect way to spread COVID-19. Need I say more?
First Sgt. Kevin Plumer of the State Police had some answers.
About the lack of facemasks:
“We do not wear masks on the checkpoints as they themselves come with an odor from the manufacturer and obviously wearing them would make it nearly impossible to detect the odors of alcoholic beverages and other illicit substances.”
Makes sense. What about rubber gloves, though?
Plumer said the police opt for different measures, such as having drivers hold or show documents rather than handing them directly to the officers. If contact is made, each officer has a personal container of hand sanitizer.
And if the contact is worrisome, “we also have the availability through the State Police to have a rapid response test done.”
Specific checkpoints like Fort Ashby on a Thursday night in late July, Plumer noted, are chosen based on information and statistics from the Governor's Highway Safety Program. They look at the number of motorists utilizing a highway, alcohol related incidents, traffic violations, crashes and deaths.
The checkpoint ran, as these typically do, from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Eleven officers — all West Virginia State Police — were in sleepy little Fort Ashby that July night.
Over those 6 hours, 143 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Three drivers were tested for sobriety, but no DUI arrests were made.
One driver was arrested for driving while his license was revoked for DUI and 2 others were cited for miscellaneous suspensions.
Another 21 received warnings for other various offenses such as defective equipment, no insurance and seat belts.
So, now you know. Even when the system appears to be functioning without much regard for the current circumstances, there’s usually some thinking behind it.
Like no masks in a pandemic.
Or why a sobriety checkpoint is happening in sleepy little Fort Ashby on a Thursday night.
But there’s still that danged Breathalyzer getting used over and over.
