Editor:
Consider these figures (figures approximate, rounded) from the past few days, for the USA:
• 194,000,000 persons completely vaccinated against covid, presumably immune by vaccine
• 49,000,000 covid cases to date, presumably have natural immunity
• 243,000,000 total, all presumably immunized against covid
By this you can see that of the total presumed immune to covid, only about 20% achieve that immunity “naturally” through having acquired the disease. And 790,000 of those died. So much for the hype that we should aim for “natural” immunity instead of getting vaccinated.
Consider as well these other figures (also rounded and approximate):
A year ago November 25, there was a 7-day average of 176,738 new covid cases per day, and a 7-day average of 1,678 deaths per day. As of the same date this year, there were 84,928 cases per day, and 1,020 deaths, which sounds a lot better. While the number of new cases may seem an improvement over last year, bear in mind that those cases were out of a population of 320 million unvaccinated persons. Now, with 194 million vaccinated, that means that the 184,928 new cases are out of a population of less than 100 million, and the 1,020 deaths are more than half of last year’s. Moreover, as of December 4, the number had increased to 100,000 new cases per day, and we are back up to 1,600 deaths per day.
Latest figures from Hampshire County are that there are 105 active cases. Anyone you know? Please stop with all those excuses not to get vaccinated. And MASDAG (MAskSocialDistanceAvoidGatherings.)
J.M. “Windy” Cutler,
Three Churches
Fun with numbers
Editor:
The first week of December 2021 ushered in dates that have some numerical interest. During the whole week all dates read the same front to back or back to front, such as, the first date written left to right reads 12-1-21, but it also reads 12-1-21 if written right to left. Here are some other observations: December 151 written 12-1-21 has a nice symmetry like stepping up and down shorter and taller stones 12121.
December 2nd written 12-2-21 has three twos tied together marching along between two ones.
December 3’d written 12-3-21 has a uniqueness in that if you add together the first two numbers you get the middle number 3 and if you add together the last two numbers, you also get the middle number 3. It even has a nice up one side of the mountain and down the other symmetry 12321.
December 4th written 12-4-21 has the situation that if you remove the 4 and multiply all the remaining numbers together you get the 4 back. 1X2X2X1 =4.
December 51h written 12-5-21 shows that if you add the first two numbers to the middle number, you get 7 and if you remove the last two numbers you get the 5 back. 1+2+5-2-1 =5. This is actually a slight of hand trick, because for all the days in the first week of December 2021 you can add the first two numbers then subtract the last two numbers, and get the middle number back.
December 6th written 12-6-21 is interesting in as much as if you remove the 6 and add all the remaining numbers together you get the 6 back. 1+2+2+1 =6.
December 7th written 12-7-21 has the uniqueness in that if you remove the 7 then add the first 1 and 2 together you get 3 and then multiply the 3 by the next 2 you get 6 and add the last 1 you get your 7 back.
Therefore, the first week of December 2021 could add to the number of things to think about in a busy month that we might rather be subtracting things.
Larry A. Deitz, Augusta
A better place
Editor:
For the last 25 years or so, my brother and I were on opposite ends of the political spectrum. We saw each other once a year, at my parents’ house for Christmas, even though we lived closer to each other than we lived to my parents. During the holiday gathering, we kept the conversation away from politics so as not to spoil things.
When the last of our parents died and it was time to sell the house, my brother and I were suddenly thrown together for long weekends, working to get the house ready to sell. While we started out trying to avoid political conversations, that didn’t last long. Instead we had long, largely peaceful and thoughtful, discussions about why each of us felt the other’s view was wrong. And what we found is that, mostly, we wanted the same things.
For example, we both want people to be inspired to work, rather than to “mooch off the government.” To have that, we agreed that every child needs access to a high quality, inspirational education. Every child needs to be inspired by opportunity. Education needs to be broad, catering both to those aspiring to be researchers in laboratories, as well as those looking to fight the spread of infectious diseases ‘simply’ by ensuring public spaces are spotless (and that is by no means an easy task).
I think, if you look beyond the political labels, name calling, theatrics, bullying, etc., you will find that all of us want the same things. We just don’t agree on how to get there. If we were to sit down and have a real conversation with those who disagree with us, we might come up with a better solution than either political party has thus far put forth.
If you’re feeling at a loss about how to have a conversation with someone (you think) you vehemently disagree with, whenever you’re about to toss some verbal abuse, instead ask an honest question. “How did you come to that conclusion?” “What makes you think that will work?” “What about ?? aspect of you’re approach?” “Can you address my concern that…?”
I challenge you, at least for the rest of December, to put aside the labels and think individually, as well as collectively, about how we might make this world a better place to live – for every living thing.
Alyson Reeves, Levels o
