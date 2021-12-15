Capon Bridge should get a new boat access site on the Cacapon River next year, with Friends of the Cacapon River Board Chair Tim Reese predicting construction could take place in the late spring.
Engineering plans were drawn up earlier this year for a concrete boat ramp with a gravel parking lot to be constructed by the Department of Natural Resources on a 1-acre site on Christian Church Road. The site will be intended for canoes and kayaks rather than for larger watercraft.
The Christian Church Road site will provide Capon Bridge with a replacement for the town’s former river access site next to the U.S. 50 bridge — a location on private property that was reported to be not always available, and will be taken over by a construction site next year as work begins on renovation of the bridge.
The DNR site is just within the town limits of Capon Bridge, sitting on a sharp curve just beyond the Bear Garden Trailer Park, about 3-10ths of a mile from U.S. 50.
Engineering plans for the site were developed by Civil Tech Engineering Inc. of Hurricane in the late spring, and the town of Capon Bridge issued a building permit (good for 1 year) for a concrete boat ramp and gravel parking lot in June.
When Zack Brown, assistant chief of operations for the DNR Wildlife Resources Section, requested the building permit, he acknowledged safety issues that had been raised in previous council discussions, given the location of the facility on a curve.
Brown pointed out that the 25-mph speed limit in the area should slow traffic enough to prevent accidents.
The engineering plans indicate that southbound traffic on Christian Church Road will be able to see the planned entrance from 125 feet away, and the entrance will be easily visible to traffic traveling in the other direction.
The 1-acre tract to be used for the boat access site was originally donated to the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust in 2015 by Sarah Johns of Kitty Hawk, N.C.
She asked that the land be sold and the proceeds used to protect larger holdings of the land trust, which works with landowners to protect the forests and farms along Cacapon River watershed through voluntary land trusts.
Kelly Watkinson, who was serving as executive director at the time, recognized the site’s potential for providing public access to the river, and offered it to the DNR, which purchased it the following year.
The site fit the DNR’s plans to provide canoers and kayakers with public access sites along the Cacapon River. DNR fisheries biologist Brandon Keplinger described purchase of the land as “a fantastic opportunity for the DNR and the region,” adding that the DRN hoped to make the Cacapon “a major float-trip and fishing destination.”
The Capon Bridge site will be part of the DNR’s “Cacapon Water Trail” — 9 public access sites spaced along the Cacapon River.
The trail runs down the Cacapon from the Historic Whipple Truss Bridge in Capon Lake, in southern Hampshire County, to Great Cacapon in the north, where the river empties into the Potomac. A Cacapon River Water Trail map can be found on the DNR website.
The entire Cacapon Water Trail lies within Hampshire County. Reese describes the trail as “a great opportunity for both local and visiting canoe and kayak enthusiasts” that is expected to contribute to economic development on the east side of the county.
