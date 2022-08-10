ROMNEY —Romney residents will be seeing police officers riding bicycles around town from now on, weather permitting. The new endeavor officially began a few weeks ago, with 2 officers taking turns on the 2-wheeled vehicle.
Officer Brian Kerling of Romney Police Department explained that riding bikes is a great form of community policing because it invites conversation with citizens.
“It gives us an opportunity to answer questions or give advice, especially (to) kids,” Kerling said. “When you put a police officer on a bicycle, you make them more approachable.”
Kerling mentioned that he spearheaded bike programs in other places he worked around this region, like Keyser and Piedmont. He has been through bike patrol school, was a police mountain bike patrol instructor in the past and has now been patrolling for 21 years.
It is not a requirement to go through a police bicycle-training program, but he said the department may consider it.
Kerling and Officer James Smith own their own bikes and gear, but they are eager to involve their co-workers.
The police department in Romney is looking to find grants or other options to outfit the officers with bikes and gear necessary to do the work.
Kerling mentioned that so far, the officers have received good feedback from the community.
“It gives us a good opportunity to be a role model,” Kerling said.
Bike patrolling is only an option when there are 2 officers on duty; an officer in a car is still necessary for prompt arrival to emergency situations, but that isn’t stopping the 2 current riders’ enthusiasm about the new program.
“Me and Smitty (Officer Smith) just like to ride bikes,” Kerling laughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.