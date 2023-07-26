WVU Cosmic

Researchers at West Virginia University — working as part of the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves, or NANOGrav, collaboration — utilized the Green Bank Telescope in Pocahontas County to help uncover evidence of low-frequency gravitational waves for the first time.

More than two dozen researchers with ties to West Virginia University have helped unearth evidence of ripples in spacetime that have never been observed before now.

Gravitational waves travel outwards from a source at light speed, stretching and squeezing the very fabric of spacetime — for instance, making the length of a ruler longer or shorter, or making time tick a little faster or slower as the wave passes. The first evidence for these ripples at very low frequencies was identified by a cohort of nearly 200 scientists from the United States and Canada. These low-frequency oscillations happen with periods of years to decades and were recognized through high-precision timing of cosmic radio clocks called pulsars. 

