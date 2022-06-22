Riverfest honors Cacapon waters, the importance of art in our community
That’s how Tim Reese described last weekend’s inaugural Cacapon Riverfest in Capon Bridge.
A few other words the Friend of the Cacapon used were “amazing,” “financially successful” and “dynamite.”
In other words, the event was a win for The River House, the Friends of the Cacapon and Hampshire County as a whole.
“It was just amazing,” Reese said. “Our partners…really came together with The River House to make something that I think was really special because it incorporated the river celebration with educational activities, and music and excellent food.”
Reese said the event had 3 main themes: the river, the environment and the arts. The goal of the festival was to marry the 3 themes, which Reese called a rousing success since 1,102 people flocked to the arts venue on the river to check it out.
“We were targeting a population that cares about the river,” he added. “They may not consider themselves ‘environmentalists,’ but if you love the river, you are an environmentalist.”
The event was 1 of 3 big functions bringing attention to the Bridge this weekend, with Saturday bringing Family Frontier Day to Fort Edwards and Relay for Life rocking the fire hall grounds. Originally, Reese thought that the other events would draw away from Riverfest, but as Saturday rolled on, the opposite was the case.
“What I think it did was we cross-fertilized each other,” he explained. “We had people going over there, and people coming here.” Some re-enactors even stopped by Riverfest in their traditional garb to check it out.
“Having more happening got different people from different audiences coming into town,” he said. “I think it worked because it was kind of intimate.”
The festival has actually been in the making for 3 years; in 2019, Reese began working with then-TRH-executive-director Jo Murray to plan the event, but Covid-19 hit and scrambled the plan. Since then, planning has been ongoing, and it just got “better and better,” he said.
Now, 3 summers later, the Cacapon finally got the festival it deserved.
Honoring the river and its role in the ecosystem meshed beautifully, colorfully and musically with the arts-forward mission of The River House, and Reese said that was his vision for the event.
“It was a targeted festival that grew the movement of protecting the river, and grew the movement that arts are important,” he pointed out. “And so on those levels, not only was it financially successful, but a lot of fun, too.”
High-energy, local music performances, food from Gig’s BBQ and 3 Fires Pizza (which sold out Saturday evening), kids’ activities, rock-skipping contests, beautiful weather and more made the weekend at TRH a vibrant one. Reese also credited the many volunteers that helped the event run smoothly.
“We must have had 30 volunteers working and helping and smiling, making it by and large pretty stress-free,” he said.
He added that next year’s Cacapon Riverfest is scheduled for June 16 and 17 (“We’ve got our eyes set on a couple of dynamite performers next year.”), so mark those calendars and “hope for weather like this again.”
