Teen lands on school board; Cannon fires past 4 rivals in GOP commission primary
Age might be just a number, but here’s another number: 200. That’s about how many congratulatory text messages newly elected county commissioner David Cannon said he had on his phone the day after the election last week. Despite Cannon’s younger age, his support countywide during the election was indisputable.
In fact, Cannon and Kirby’s Matthew Trimble, who will take his seat on the Hampshire County school board at age 19, are trailblazers here in the Hampshire County community as young politicians with long and bright futures ahead of them.
When Trimble found out that he and Bernie Hott edged out Jean Shoemaker to sit on the school board, he said he didn’t think he would be as excited as he was.
“I hadn’t been really nervous about it until I got to the courthouse,” Trimble described. “It was cool in the room, but I was sweating bullets.”
Trimble, who came away from the election with 35 percent of the vote, has been dipping his toe into the politics of the school board for months now, attending board meetings and being a voice in the community, not just for continued transparency of the board members, but for better, safe schools with the bond as well.
“I know I have to get the feel for it,” Trimble explained. “I’m glad the school bond passed. That blew me away. I was more interested in it than my own election.”
Cannon, who said he was depending first and foremost on word of mouth to win the county commission race, was “humbled” when he heard the election results, admitting that he expected the race to be a little closer than it turned out.
“Word of mouth won the election,” he maintained.
Cannon is looking to start strong right out of the gate, beginning with addressing the Internet and broadband issues in Hampshire County head-on when he takes office in January.
“I want to do whatever I can to facilitate the Internet growth,” added Cannon.
Cannon pledged during his campaign that he would donate his commissioner salary back into Hampshire County.
What does that look like?
“I think my first check is going to go to the sheriff’s office,” Cannon said, also mentioning that the Meals on Wheels program and the school backpack programs once school start are all on his donation list.
The start of school is also a big point of consideration for the school board, and Trimble is optimistic.
“There’s talk about online. I hope they go back to school in August, but I don’t want to see kids in a disease-filled classroom either,” Trimble said. “It’s seeing what comes up as it comes up.”
Trimble and Cannon are young faces, but they’re showing that age and experience may not be the top considerations when it comes to bringing positive change to the area. While Trimble said that he knows he’ll continue to be referred to as “the kid” (“That’ll never change,” he predicted), his age might be a benefit to him as a community leader.
“I think it’s our job as younger leaders to inspire the generation behind us,” Cannon affirmed. “It’s going to be a lot to balance, but I’m up for the challenge.” o
