West Virginia and 43 other states have seen COVID-19 cases increase by 10 percent or more in the last 2 weeks, but Hampshire County is lagging the average.
Three new cases of the deadly virus were reported in the county Monday afternoon, bringing the total to 7 new cases in the last week.
The county has now seen 124 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. Three more are classified as probable, meaning tests showed antibodies indicating the patients likely had the virus before.
Six cases were active Monday afternoon, but none were hospitalized.
Except for 1 day – Oct. 19 — in the last 2 weeks, West Virginia has been adding more than 200 cases a day to its total. Confirmed cases topped 22,700 statewide Monday, up more than 3,000 in 2 weeks.
More than 740,000 West Virginians have been tested for COVID-19 since March, roughly 42 percent of the population.
More and faster testing is on the way.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that it is sending 530,000 state-of-the-art Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point-of-care antigen tests to West Virginia.
The tests can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes. Gov. Jim Justice is expected to distribute them to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he deems fit. o
