We were pleased to read the Review article highlighting the many murals that are adding character around the county. Regrettably, mention of the mural panels being erected along the side of the Hampshire Co-op and Heritage Marketplace were omitted from the article. Two lovely panels are already in place and 2 more in the series of 6 are ready to be installed. Since the painting of these must be done in an indoor space, pandemic restrictions have slowed their completion. These mural panels were designed by J. A. Cook, Artist-in-Residence at the Co-op, and painted with help of volunteers. The Co-op murals and the murals on the Romney Community Pool and the former B’Belles building are made possible by The Romney Project, a collaboration between the Hampshire County Arts Council and the Town of Romney.
Another exciting piece of public art is being created now, one that the public is invited to help put their personal touch on. J. A. Cook has designed the Pollinator Totem Sculpture that will be installed at the town’s new Depot Station Park to deter vehicular traffic on the walking trail. The base panels with pollinator designs drawn on them will be set up at the Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival on Saturday, September 11, ready for Hands-on-Art. Festival visitors are invited to help “fill in the blanks” with the colorful mosaic pieces provided. What fun it will be to take pride in having one’s own art work on permanent display at the park.
Charlie and Joanne Snead, Springfield
Statistics are complicated, folks. Look closely at your numbers and their sources when considering the safety of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Nebraska Med (www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/does-vaers-list-deaths-caused-by-covid-19-vaccines) recently reports: “ … if a vaccinated person drowns, gets in a car crash or is struck by lightning, their death must be reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as an adverse event. Since we've vaccinated over 140 million people in the United States, many deaths will occur coincidentally after vaccination.”
On the other hand, an “anonymous whistle blower” (see https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/45000-people-die-covid-19-vaccine/ - and be wary of anonymous sources!) extrapolates from VAERS data that actually, 45,000 people have died from the vaccine within 3 days of being vaccinated. (Given the quote from Nebraska Med, we know this is a gross exaggeration.)
There are more than 163 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. (according to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/covidview/index.html). Even if 45,000 people died from the shot out of 163,000,000, that means there is less than a 0.03% chance of dying from the vaccine.
What do the numbers say if you don’t get vaccinated? It’s complicated, and shifting as COVID-19 evolves as a virus. If we look at the obvious (number of U.S. deaths = 615,347/U.S. cases = 35,444,963), we get a 1.74% chance of dying. Truthfully, hospitals have gotten better at treating COVID-19. Fewer people now die, even if hospitalized.
We get a generous survival rate by looking at the latest numbers for West Virginia: https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx. In July, there were 2,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases in our state, and 972 probable cases, for a total of 3,160 COVID-19 cases. In the same period, there were 31 deaths, which gives a 1% chance of dying of COVID-19 here in WV. Much greater than the 0.03% chance of dying from the vaccine.
Let’s also consider immune function and exposure. The delta variant makes age less of a distinguisher. Certainly, your health will affect how you handle COVID-19. And if you are a near-total recluse, willing to hole up, and remain 6-plus feet away from everybody at all times, you might be able to avoid exposure. These are all things to consider to stay safe. But what you should not consider are simple numbers spouted out of context. They can lead to false conclusions. In summary, one is (at least!) 33 times more likely to die of COVID than the vaccine. I took the vaccine.
Alyson Reeves, Levels
