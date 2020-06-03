The county commission campaign trail has been sidetracked for all 5 of the candidates, but they’ve found ways to connect with their community nonetheless.
Don Judy and Brian “Tad” Malcolm said that they’ve been on the phone with folks in the community pretty steadily, trying to make up for the connections that can’t be made at public forums or campaign events.
“It was hard to do anything there for about a month and a half,” Judy remarked.
David Cannon also mentioned that not being able to be in front of the community has thrown a bit of a wrench into his plans.
“I feel like when I’ve had the chance to get in front of people, it’s easy for me to win votes,” Cannon said. “But I think word of mouth is going to win the election.”
That sentiment has been echoed from all of the candidates, and the pandemic has cast a bit of a shadow on not only the way that these men have been campaigning, but also the concerns of the community they have to address.
“The most talked about topic right now is the COVID stuff,” said J.W. See. “People are worried about restrictions, and they want to know what can we do to help prevent the spread, what we can do to help.”
John Hicks Sr. added his positive perspective, saying, “Things will get better, and we just have to work together.”
Though the pandemic is dominating most of the conversations about Hampshire County, the county commission candidates are just as focused with the future as they are with helping the community in its present state.
“The biggest thing is that people want sustainability and the knowledge that Hampshire County can provide for its own,” said Malcolm. “We have got to have jobs. Jobs and businesses will create a tax base, which will support services in the community.”
This push for jobs in the county and forward growth is also a common goal for these candidates, with Judy saying that he aims to bring jobs and attention to the smaller parts of the county to help bridge the divide among the people here.
“The county is divided, big-time. It should come from the top down to bring us together,” Judy explained. “A house divided cannot stand.”
It’s no surprise that the 5 candidates are community-oriented, and all in their own ways. For example, Cannon said that he has pledged to donate his salary should he win.
“I think that’s really swayed a lot of opinions,” he said. “It shows insight into my genuine motives, I think.”
Hicks has continued to maintain a positive attitude throughout his campaign, adding that he aims to support local business and agriculture over outside industries. Malcolm shares this attitude, saying that he is prepared to help facilitate job opportunities in the county.
“I really want to push getting some business in here,” Malcolm said. “I’m talking a few hundred jobs here and there.”
The candidates have all been using technology to connect with the voters, whether that’s answering their questions over the phone or connecting with them over social media. The trick for these candidates will be to balance dealing with any effects of COVID-19 on the community here and now, as well as moving smartly toward the future.
See said that one of the items that has always been an issue here and has come to a head during the pandemic has been infrastructure, and the need for reliable Internet specifically.
“We need to get better Internet for the kids in this county,” he remarked. “All of us [candidates] are for better infrastructure here.”
The results of next week’s election will be the stepping-stone for one of these candidates to start putting their ideas into motion, and they are all keeping steady with their communication with their community to make sure they understand the county’s needs and concerns.
“It’s really nice to hear from all areas of the county,” Judy said. “We just want to see a chance for people to work together and head in a prosperous direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.