Fair gets rolling, bursting with smiles, exhibitors, queens
AUGUSTA — The hot, hot, hot days of late July aren’t stopping folks from flocking to the Augusta fairgrounds for the 66th annual Hampshire County Fair.
Last year, the fair started out with a cloudburst that dented attendance every-so-slightly, but this year, the paid attendance numbers on day 1 swelled past 2022’s 676 to 866, said fair chairman Duane “Punkin” Oates.
Vendor numbers are up, too – the fairgrounds have welcomed 32 vendors this year, up about 10 from last year.
Monday night drew a crowd for the Miss Hampshire County Fair and Miss Hampshire County Fair’s Outstanding Teen pageants, which saw a sea of sparkles on stage as eight Hampshire girls vied for their titles.
Katie Dice began her reign as Miss Hampshire County Fair, a title passed on from Peyton Duncan, and Brooklyn Michael took the title of Outstanding Teen.
Along with the main titles, there were several other categories awarded during Monday’s competition, including talent winner Elleigh Coleman, Miss Congeniality Katie Dice, with Paige Voit taking home the wins of both People’s Choice and evening gown titles.
The previous titleholders, Peyton Duncan, Morgan Pyles, Randi Jo Wolford and Allison Fries, wrapped up their year of service in a touching ceremony, including farewell speeches from each of the girls and the crowning of their mothers.
“These are our educators, our leaders, our chauffeurs, our guidance, our cheerleaders, and we
wouldn’t be here without them,” said Miss West Virginia Karrington Childress during the crowning of the moms.
This year’s fair is ripe with subtle improvements, Oates said. For example, HomeTown Solutions donated and installed a 20-by-40-foot tent over the picnic tables, allowing for a cool place for fair attendees to snack on their food.
“It’s where the sun’s not beating down on them,” Oates explained, “and it’s facing the stage, so it’s a double-whammy.”
The forecast for the rest of the week looks clear and hot – the ice cream vendor did well Monday night, Oates reported.
“I think Mother Nature is going to be good to us,” he added.
There are 160 animal exhibitors this year, and the livestock committee is going all out in trying to keep the animals cool. Oates said that when Covid-19 hit, the livestock shows were moved to a morning timeslot – an improvement the fair committee is angling to keep for a couple of different reasons.
“It’s best on the animals. At 9 a.m., it’s so much cooler,” Oates remarked. “It’s working out well. Then the fair contestants can enjoy the fair in the evening. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Tuesday night was the Little Prince and Princess pageant, as well as hog showmanship and judging during the day. Activities will be keeping the barns on the fairground, hopping all week long, and Wednesday night will bring contemporary Christian musician Ryan Stevenson to the stage. The parade will roll through at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, followed by a local talent show at 8. The truck and tractor pull will start at 6 on Friday (rain date will be July 30 at 1 p.m.) and be followed by country music by Glen Shelton.
Saturday will finish off the fair week with a morning car show, the chainsaw contest at 11, mud bog at 3, the livestock auction at 5 p.m., rounded out by country music from Dawn Rix at 7 and 8:30. Fireworks will bring the week to a close starting at 10 p.m.
