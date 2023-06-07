ROMNEY — The County Commission meeting two Tuesdays ago was characterized by a smattering of bid openings for various projects around the county – not all of which were accepted.
First up on the Commission’s docket was the Romney Senior Center kitchen upgrade – a replacement of several pieces of equipment, some rewiring and construction work.
There were four contractors interested in the project, said the county’s construction supervisor Matthew Hott, but only one bid from Cumberland’s Harbel Construction, a part of The Belt Group.
A local engineer gave the Commission an estimate for the scope of work, and it came in somewhere between $45,000 and $60,000.
Harbel’s bid was more in the $160,000 range.
“There’s nothing I’ve witnessed in this job worse than the greed of lawyers, engineers and contractors,” said Commissioner Dave Cannon. “It’s outrageous.”
It’s also taking advantage of the taxpayers, said President Brian Eglinger.
The bid from Harbel received a unanimous, emphatic “no” from all three commissioners. Eglinger said he didn’t want the kitchen upgrade to become “a dead project,” so they’d continue to work with Hott to keep trying to find a contractor that was a better fit. The Commission reserves the right to refuse any contractor’s bid.
The commissioners opened two more bids related to another Romney Senior Center issue: water damage on the south side of the building from pool drainage.
The Commission approved the low bid from Springfield-based Masonry Solutions, as long as the contractor provides a detailed scope of work, a copy of the contractor’s license and a general liability policy certificate.
The trio also opened two bids for the sitework for the new ambulance station to be built on Sunrise Summit, accepting the lower bid of $40,388 from Key Construction Services out of Winchester.
The new station will have three bays and an office space, and will be built with CARES Act money.
The Commission also opened and accepted a bid for just over $7,300 for a storage shelter at the Hampshire County Animal Shelter.
