CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge’s book “Bridges Spanning Time,” which seeks to capture the town’s rich history and current vibrancy, is steadily moving closer to completion, with nearly half of its first volume now penned.
Shirley Davy, a book committee member, shared the encouraging progress, noting, “we’re doing pretty well… several chapters are completed.”
The committee has adapted to a system that maximizes the effectiveness of achieving its goal. The group has divided itself into different units, each focused on specific “sections” of the book, and in two weeks, they plan to convene for a collective reading before forwarding their work to publisher Jai Giffin.
“My family’s roots are in Capon Bridge,” Giffin explained of the decision to publish the book.
Giffin, an Oregon resident alongside his wife Suzanne, has roots deeply embedded in Capon Bridge. Regular visits to the family farm in Augusta and with his parents, Ronnie and Sue, keep him anchored to the town that shaped him.
After attending Hampshire County schools and graduating from WVU, Giffin established his own publishing company, Provations Group, based in Kentucky. His talents reached beyond publishing, leaving an enduring impact on sports programs, especially those linked with WVU. In his college days, Giffin wrote articles for “Wild Wonderful West Virginia,” skillfully capturing the charm of Capon Bridge.
Fueled by his attachment to Capon Bridge and its residents, Giffin extended Provations Group’s services to publish “Bridges Spanning Time.”
While Giffin has previously dabbled in historical narratives, he expressed heightened excitement about giving life to a book that has been a topic of discussion for years.
He added that the upcoming volume (documenting history after 1933) will hold particular significance for those who have roots in that era.
The meticulous process of collating information and curating the book’s contents hasn’t been without its challenges, Davy admitted.
“We have so much information, we can’t use everything,” she said.
However, to ensure nothing is lost, the committee has decided to archive all notes and content that may not make it into print, a treasure for those intrigued by the finer details.
“I think we can say we are at a good place – our goals are pretty high to get this done this year, but we’re trying,” Davy said optimistically.
She highlighted the book’s broad support extends beyond Giffin and the book’s committee.
“We have such good people,” she noted of the local historians and the public who have already secured a book or purchased a poster of the book’s cover.
“Bridges Spanning Time, the History of Capon Bridge, Vol. 1: 1700s-1933” aims to unveil the first volume by late 2023 or early 2024. Interested readers can secure a copy for $26 each (shipped $36), and posters are $10 (plus shipping, if required.) Supporters can also become one of the library’s $100 donors, guaranteeing them a poster and a book.
Pre-orders can be made by calling the Capon Bridge Public Library at 304-856-3777 or visiting during open hours.
