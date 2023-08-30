0614 CB book 2.JPG

CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge’s book “Bridges Spanning Time,” which seeks to capture the town’s rich history and current vibrancy, is steadily moving closer to completion, with nearly half of its first volume now penned.

Shirley Davy, a book committee member, shared the encouraging progress, noting, “we’re doing pretty well… several chapters are completed.”

The book’s publisher, Jai Giffin, is a Capon Bridge native and visits the county often to visit his parents, Ronnie and Sue.

