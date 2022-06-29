We’ll be hitting the road in greater numbers than ever this 4th-of-July weekend, but high gas prices have many of us changing our plans.
That’s the pre-holiday intelligence from AAA and Gasbuddy, 2 of the leading experts on travel.
Gasbuddy says gas prices should be off their recent highs by 10 to 20 cents a gallon this coming weekend. Prices fell from $4.99 a gallon to $4.87 in Romney last week.
But the national average will still be around $5 a gallon as some 42 million Americans hit the roads Thursday through Monday, AAA says. Driving will be at an all-time 4th-of-July high, AAA says, while overall travel will be just shy of 2019’s levels because air travel is still recovering.
“While we may see brief relief here and there, the high prices don’t seem to be holding many Americans back from hitting the road with the economy fully reopen,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey shows that of the 58% of Americans planning to take a road trip this summer, a 3rd planned to travel specifically on Independence Day weekend, making it the 2nd most popular travel weekend of the summer behind Memorial Day.
The survey also shows that 70% of drivers said they changed their summer road trip plans because of high gas prices.
AAA estimates that in its South Atlantic region, which includes West Virginia, 9 million people will travel with 8 million of those doing it by car, truck or SUV. A little over 600,000 will fly and the rest will go by bus, train or ship.
Gas prices aren’t the only expense that will be higher this travel season. AAA says airfares are up 21% and hotel stays are up 23%.
The exception is car rentals. They’re down 34% from last year, but they’re still 40% higher than in 2019.
A couple of tips from AAA if you’re getting ready to drive off the a vacation:
• Get you vehicle inspected before you go, especially the battery, engine and tires.
• Pack a well-stocked emergency kit and have roadside assistance just in case.
• Beat the rush. Travel on off-peak times or days. Roads around big cities are going to be most congested Thursday and Friday evening.
• And finally, be kind and patient. Remember, everyone has a common goal – kicking off their summer vacation safely.
