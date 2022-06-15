Just around the corner from downtown Romney, up High Street, and onto Eagle Drive is where I hopped on board the Potomac Eagle train for the sunset Trough trip.
It was back in early May, the 1st trip of the season. It was also one of the worst rainy forecasts for a weekend. No sunset that evening.
I wasn’t concerned about the weather because I booked a trip on the scenic railroad so I could meet up with Jean Shoemaker, the extraordinary narrator for the trip.
I heard Jean has been narrating these train travels for tourists and locals for years and I wanted to experience the wonders of this excursion from her viewpoint.
Jean is the voice of the Potomac Eagle and has been since the scenic train started running in 1991. Her calm, steady matter-of-fact voice surprisingly keeps you on the edge of your seat as she touts the local history, points to nature’s beauty and announces wildlife sightings.
I started my trip in a club car with dinner as the Potomac Eagle traveled at 10 miles an hour. Jean’s voice came across the speaker to announce, “On this railroad, the cows have the right of way.” The train lurched to a stop. “And now the cows have the right of way.”
We waited a bit for the cow to wander off the tracks. Finally, the conductor blew the train horn. The cow gave up the right of way. We were on our way again.
Jean sits midway on the train with her walkie-talkie and microphone hooked up to the train-wide speaker system. I walked up from the club car to find her, trying to balance myself as the train swayed along the tracks.
Passing through the snack car the cashier smiled and said, “You got to get your sea legs.”
I found Jean sitting by the window in her bright red jacket looking out the window. To my surprise, there was no handbook or script on the table.
I pulled up a chair beside her and asked how she remembered the details of the stories with no script. She laughed, “People are always saying, Where are your notes?” She added with a proud smile, “I’ve lived in this valley all my life.”
She talked about how she got her start as the narrator.
“I was a teacher when I was asked, ‘What are you doing next summer?’” She was reluctant to give up her weekends, but it was only until they found someone to fill the job. Thirty years later, “They’re still looking,” Jean laughed.
As we chatted, the engineer called back over her walkie-talkie “waterfall.” She grabbed her microphone and directed passengers to the right side of the train to see the waterfall. She turned to me and said, “We have had a lot of rain this spring, you don’t always see these waterfalls.”
There is a lot of history and stories along the tracks. Jean highlights vignettes from the French and Indian War to family farm life to the history of local buildings.
“It gives me a chance to teach,” Jean explained.
She talked about how people often stop by to ask a question about a flower they saw in the fields or for more history. She usually has the answer.
“If a passenger asks another crew member they usually say, ‘Go back and talk to Jean,’” she said.
The joy in her expression when she talked about the passenger’s experiences was clear. “One trip we were excited to see an osprey flying along the river with a fish. Then an eagle swooped in and took it from the osprey.”
An eagle sighting isn’t guaranteed, but sometimes passengers get a real show.
“A couple of years ago I watched eagles move their nest, each trip the nest would get smaller. We have 3 nests along the river right now.” Eagles are one of the highlights and we saw several on our rainy day trip.
As I got ready to go, I asked to take her picture. “I just had my head out the window, my hair is a mess,” she said with a grin.
As part of her dedication, Jean occasionally pokes her head out the window to see what’s coming next. Her hair looked fine.
“Eagles don’t mind the rain,” Jean said as she tried to fix her rain-dampened hair.
There are many reasons to board the Potomac Eagle from the incredible scenic views to spotting the wildlife. The passengers that evening saw eagles, turkeys, deer and a bear swimming across the river.
The rain didn’t dampen anyone’s spirit on the train that evening, certainly not Jean’s. It’s exciting to know there is so much history, nature, wildlife, and Jean, just around the corner.
