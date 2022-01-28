Weather Update Bank of Romney

Weather Update presented by Bank of Romney

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hampshire County and surrounding areas from 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon until Saturday at 1 a.m. Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation with freezing temperatures in the late afternoon through this evening. Watch out for slippery road conditions and use caution while traveling.

