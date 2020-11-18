1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia highway enforcers are taking part in this year’s Click It or Ticket effort that began Monday.
Anyone caught traveling without a buckled seat belt or traveling with unrestrained children will be ticketed, transportation officials said in a news release.
The two-week mobilization coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign during the busy holiday travel season.
“If you knew you would be involved in a crash, wouldn’t you want to be buckled? It’s your best defense against injury or death,” said Bob Tipton, director of the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
State of emergency declared for Lincoln County schools
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Board of Education has declared a state of emergency for Lincoln County schools as the state reviews problems in finance and transportation, officials said.
The board directed state Superintendent Clayton Burch to appoint people to coordinate school improvement efforts with the county superintendent, the Department of Education said in a news release Thursday.
If progress isn’t made, the board can intervene in the school system’s operations, the release said.
The department in a recent review found problems including inadequate purchasing procedures, excessive overtime, inadequate records for bus repairs and maintenance, and a bus maintenance schedule that may have resulted in buses breaking down, the release said.
“We are pleased with the progress of Lincoln County Superintendent Jeff Kelley,’’ board Vice President Tom Campbell said.
Over 100 active
virus cases at
federal prison
CHARLESTON — There are 107 active cases of the coronavirus among inmates at a federal correctional institution in West Virginia.
Gilmer County Health Department announced the numbers on Wednesday. The county of about 8,500 in central West Virginia has two other active cases.
The federal facility has nearly 1,300 inmates.
Among state-owned correctional facilities, the largest outbreak among inmates is at McDowell County Corrections, where there are 40 active cases, the state reported on Thursday.
An additional 40 state correctional employees have the coronavirus overall across over two dozen facilities.
Law prevents panel from regulating
internet services
CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from some lawmakers, an official with the West Virginia Public Service Commission says it can’t regulate internet providers due to a state law passed five years ago.
The issue came up when five Democratic lawmakers wrote to the commission asking it to pressure Frontier Communications to improve and expand broadband services, the Parkersburg News and Sentine l reported.
The commission can’t do that because of the 5-year-old law, commission attorney Linda Bouvette said in a response letter.
The panel has authority over phone service, but Bouvette said the 2015 law ``specifically excluded internet services from the commission’s jurisdiction.’’
That means it can’t require Frontier to improve its broadband service, Bouvette wrote.
Frontier filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April and is reorganizing its debt.
