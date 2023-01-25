jj

The outbuilding at the old elementary school in Levels

LEVELS — The first piece of the now-closed John J. Cornwell school in Levels has been successfully auctioned off as of last Saturday.

The small school’s outbuilding, a 100-foot doublewide trailer, sold for $46,000 Saturday morning to Cordell Watt of Timber Ridge Fruit Farm in Gore.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.