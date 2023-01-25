LEVELS — The first piece of the now-closed John J. Cornwell school in Levels has been successfully auctioned off as of last Saturday.
The small school’s outbuilding, a 100-foot doublewide trailer, sold for $46,000 Saturday morning to Cordell Watt of Timber Ridge Fruit Farm in Gore.
“I was impressed with the number of bidders there,” said school board President Ed Morgan. “I was impressed with the interest.”
The auction was run by Jimmy See of See’s Auction Service, and interested folks – as well as Superintendent Jeff Pancione and other members of the school board and the central office – gathered in the trailer Saturday morning to check it out.
Watt, with his bid of $46,000, was the big winner.
“I’m glad to see (the trailer) will be repurposed in the county,” Morgan added about Watt’s bid.
Watt has until June 30 – five months from now – to remove the modular building from the school premises.
The school in Levels closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The board voted to close its doors due to dwindling enrollment and the imminent consolidation of schools in the county following the 2020 passing of the bond call, which will see three new schools built in Hampshire.
The outbuilding was the first piece to be auctioned off. When the modular is removed from the school property, the main property can then be sold as well
